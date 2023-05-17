Suns Make Final Call on Chris Paul’s Future: Report

When the Phoenix Suns pulled off a deal to acquire All-Star point guard Chris Paul in 2020, it was viewed as a move that solidified them as title contenders. Acquiring Paul without surrendering Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Cam Johnson, or Mikal Bridges put them at the front of the line in the Western Conference.

Paul helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021, but outside of that has not had much success in Phoenix. And after already parting ways with Monty Williams, Paul’s future in Phoenix has also become a question mark. However, according to Chris B. Haynes of Bleacher Report, Paul is expected to be back with Phoenix for the 2023-24 season.

“The Phoenix Suns are likely to guarantee the full salary of star guard Chris Paul for the 2023-24 season, league sources tell Bleacher Report,” Haynes reported on May 17.

“Paul, 38, is only guaranteed $15.8 million of his $30.8 million wage if he were to be waived by the June 28 deadline.”

Chris Paul Would Have Played Game 7 in Denver

The Suns proved their dominance throughout the season and became even scarier when they acquired superstar forward Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline. But in their first-round bout with the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul injured his groin, which held him out for the remainder of the first round and the first six games of their second-round matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets eventually eliminated the Suns in six games and advanced to the Western Conference Finals to meet the Los Angeles Lakers. But Haynes said that had the Suns have been able to force a Game 7 in Denver, Paul would have been able to play.

“Phoenix still maintains some flexibility with the decision, but the franchise is currently of the mindset that Paul will open up next season as the team’s starting point guard, sources say,” Haynes added.

“The 12-time All-Star suffered a left groin strain in Game 2 of the second-round series versus the Denver Nuggets and was not able to make a return. The Suns were eliminated in six. Had the series been extended to Game 7, Paul would have been cleared for that contest, sources say.”

Kevin Young to Interview for Suns Coaching Vacancy

The Suns shocked everyone when they parted ways with head coach Monty Williams, who had won the NBA’s Coach of the Year award in two of the four years he was in Phoenix. But despite the surprising decision to move on from Williams, one has to admit that this is an ideal time to be in the market for a head coach.

Mike Budenholzer, Doc Rivers, and Nick Nurse, who have all won championships as head coaches, are all available and looking to fill new positions. But Haynes says the Suns could be looking for new blood to fill Williams’ old role as their assistant Kevin Young is expected to interview for the position during their coaching search.

“The Suns also have a coaching search to conduct after the firing of Monty Williams,” Haynes added. “Kevin Young, an associate head coach under Williams, will interview with the Suns as early as next week, sources say. Young appears to have the backing of many Suns’ players.”