Suns Owner Mat Ishbia in Hot Water After Bombshell Report

Billionaire Mat Ishbia is the NBA’s newest owner after completing a record-breaking $4 billion sale to acquire the Phoenix Suns in December. It didn’t take much time for Ishbia to make a splash. Less than two months after his multi-billion-dollar purchase, he shocked the NBA world by pulling off a blockbuster trade to land All-Star forward Kevin Durant.

But as Ishbia prepares to make his playoff debut as Suns’ owner when they kick off the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 16, a bombshell report has landed him in hot water. According to Polly Mosendz and Caleb Melby of Bloomberg, several former and current employees from Ishbia’s firm United Wholesale Mortgage, allege instances where they have encountered “racism, sexual harassment, and bullying”.

“Mat Ishbia, the billionaire who bought professional basketball’s Phoenix Suns in February, runs a mortgage company where former and current employees complain of racial disparities, sexual harassment, and bullying by managers,” Mosendz and Melby write for Bloomberg.

“More than two dozen people who have worked at Ishbia’s United Wholesale Mortgage in recent years described a high-pressure locker-room environment at the company’s Pontiac, Michigan, offices. Several said some underwriting managers treated Black workers differently from White employees. Others said leering and sexually offensive remarks were common among sales staff. Most asked not to be named citing fear of reprisals.”

Alleged Cocaine Use Happened at Mat Ishbia’s Firm

Unfortunately, the horror stories at United Wholesale Mortgage do not stop at racism and sexual harassment. There are claims of drug abuse as well, as the Bloomberg report reveals alleged cocaine use happening at the firm. While the NBA’s drug policy does not apply to owners, knowing that there was a possibility of drug abuse happening under Ishbia’s watch is not a great look for the Suns’ owner.

“Former employees also described repeated cocaine use among some sales staff as well as by executives and managers with influence over their careers,” Mosendz and Melby added.

“Among those who encountered cocaine while working at UWM was Matt Hutchinson, who left the company in June 2021 after two and a half years, the last 15 months of which were spent working at home. He recalled attending a client event at a Topgolf location in Auburn Hills in December 2019, when he says a UWM manager invited him to do a bump of cocaine in front of an independent mortgage broker who worked with the company. “And I’m like, ‘there’s nothing I’d like to do less than sit in a car with you and do blow.’ We had never talked about doing any drugs together. To just ask me casually in front of this broker like we had done it before was crazy to me.”

Ex-Suns Owner Was Suspended by NBA for Similar Conduct

For the Suns’ history seems to repeat itself. This isn’t the first time someone in Phoenix’s front office has come under fire because of lewd conduct. In fact, this type of behavior that opened the door for Ishbia to buy the Suns in the first place. For those who may be tardy to the party, former Suns owner Robert Sarver, who sold the team to Ishbia, allegedly said the “N-word” on multiple occasions in the Suns’ office, which led to the NBA suspending him last September.

“During his time with the Suns and Mercury, Sarver used the N-word at least five times “when recounting the statements of others. There also were “instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees,” the NBA said in its statement, including “sex-related comments” and inappropriate comments on employees’ appearances,” ESPN’s Baxter Holmes writes.

“The NBA commissioned an investigation after ESPN published a story in November 2021 detailing allegations of racism and misogyny during Sarver’s 17 years as owner. While the NBA stated that Sarver “cooperated fully with the investigative process,” league sources told ESPN’s Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski that he was unaccepting of the idea that he deserved a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine for his behavior. The punitive part of the process became largely acrimonious, sources said.”