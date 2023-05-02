Suns Considered Landing Spot for $38 Million Forward

The Phoenix Suns are considered a landing spot for a $38 million forward.

Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report wrote on May 2 that Dillon Brooks is a player the Suns could use next season. The Memphis Grizzlies swingman becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“The Suns have their four building blocks in place with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. The rest of their roster…well, let’s just say it leaves a lot to be desired,” Conway wrote. “Going to Phoenix could provide Brooks the best of all worlds, a starting role combined with veteran leadership that frankly won’t put up with his nonsense. Brooks would be an instant improvement over Josh Okogie, who has essentially provided nothing on either end of the floor as Phoenix dropped to 0-2 against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Suns are a borderline certainty to unload most of their current bench rotation, which was depleted as part of the midseason trade for Durant. The cap figures for Phoenix’s four stars will make it impossible to offer anything more than the taxpayer mid-level, but Brooks isn’t in a strong negotiating position. This is a chance for a starting role on a title contender. And, not for nothing, a potential way to get back at the Grizzlies for kicking him to the curb.”

Brooks has career averages of 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He has made over $38 million in his NBA career.

The Grizzlies Won’t Re-Sign Dillon Brooks

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Grizzlies won’t re-sign Brooks this offseason once free agency starts. The Oregon product played poorly against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.

“The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania reported on May 2. “After his tumultuous end to the season, Brooks was told about the Grizzlies’ decision to move on in exit meetings with team officials in recent days, those sources said. Memphis and Brooks discussed in exit meetings that it’s best for both sides to have a fresh start, sources added.”

Brooks averaged just 10.5 points while shooting 31.2% from the field and 23.8% from beyond the arc against the Lakers. He also talked too much trash to Lakers superstar LeBron James, calling the four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP “old” after the Grizzlies won Game 2 in Memphis.

“Brooks’ first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers was considered to be a breaking point,” Charania reported. “In the span of the Grizzlies’ series loss in six games, he called LeBron James, the Lakers’ best player and a four-time NBA champion, ‘old,’ ‘tired,’ and suggested he was not as good as he used to be. Brooks punched James in the groin area in Game 3, earning an ejection. He missed a defensive assignment to help on James on the game-tying basket in Game 4, and then gave up a critical basket to James in overtime of that loss. Brooks also chose not to speak to the media after three of the losses in the series, resulting in a $25,000 fine by the NBA.”

Chris Paul Is Hurt

Suns point guard Chris Paul injured his left groin in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets. The future Hall of Famer’s status is uncertain as the series shifts to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4.

“Just looked like he was boxing out and he just came up where he couldn’t push off of it or anything,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said after Game 2. “We’re not quite sure what it is right now, but it seems to be something in the groin area. So we’ll find out more tomorrow.”

The Suns are down 2-0 in the series.