Suns Among Favorites to Land $85 Million All-Star

The Phoenix Suns are one of the favorites to land one of the best point guards in the NBA.

According to the latest odds from Sportsbetting.ag, the Suns have the sixth-best odds (+700) to acquire Fred VanVleet. The Toronto Raptors All-Star can become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he declines his 2023-24 player option worth $22.8 million.

VanVleet signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the Raptors in November 2020. He averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists this season while shooting 39.3% from the field, 34.2% from beyond the arc and 89.8% from the free-throw line. The Raptors lost to the Chicago Bulls in the 9-10 play-in game and didn’t qualify for the playoffs.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported in February that the Suns are expected to pursue VanVleet this offseason if the guard hits unrestricted free agency. Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul turns 38 in May and has a partially guaranteed contract for next season.

“Phoenix had already contacted rival teams about other ball-handlers on the February trade market, sources said,” Fischer reported. “And were one team that was expected by league personnel to pursue Fred VanVleet if he truly reaches unrestricted free agency this summer.”

Fred VanVleet Won’t Rush Into a Decision

After the Raptors’ season ended following their loss to the Bulls, VanVleet told reporters that he wouldn’t rush into a decision about his future.

“I know we’re very dramatic around here,” VanVleet said. “It’s a tough way to go out. Not too much rush to jump into a decision about opting out. It will take some time.”

The Raptors and head coach Nick Nurse parted ways after the season ended. VanVleet and Nurse helped Toronto win the 2019 championship over the Golden State Warriors in six games. Before the Raptors lost to the Bulls in the play-in game, VanVleet spoke with Heavy Sports insider Steve Bulpett and sounded like a guy who is frustrated with losing.

“Talent by itself is just not good enough,” VanVleet said. “You know, you’ve still got to do everything right every single day. You’ve got to be able to play as a team. You have to be able to execute and close out games. Like, there’s so many other things that go into it. We could have no talent, so let’s start there. We could be in a situation where we don’t have talent. But like I said, we’ve just got to continue to find ways to be better as a group and do something with the talent that we have.”

VanVleet will turn 30 during the 2023-24 season. If the Suns are interested in signing him, they will have to move on from Paul.

The Suns Will Face the Nuggets in the 2nd Round

The Suns will face the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2023 playoffs. The Nuggets have home-court advantage in the series.

Phoenix went 2-2 against Denver in the regular season. The series will have a lot of star power, headlined by Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.

Booker has arguably been the best player in the playoffs thus far. The three-time All-Star averaged 37.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.6 steals while shooting 60.2% from the field, 46.7% from beyond the arc and 85.7% from the free-throw line in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers.