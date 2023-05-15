Suns Interested in $85 Million All-Star & $96 Million Star: Report

The Phoenix Suns have been linked to two players to replace future Hall of Famer Chris Paul next season, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The two guards are Toronto Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet and Charlotte Hornets veteran Terry Rozier.

“Paul only has $15.8 million of his $30.8 million salary guaranteed for next season, and there will be plenty of league-wide discussion surrounding Phoenix’s options for moving the future Hall of Fame point guard,” Fischer wrote on May 12. “The Suns already left rival teams with the impression they were searching for a long-term replacement for Paul before they pulled off that trade deadline blockbuster for Durant, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and have been linked by league personnel to ball-handlers from Fred VanVleet to Terry Rozier.”

Paul, 38, signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Suns in August 2021. His salary for next season is partially guaranteed and Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported on May 12 that the Suns are expected to explore a Paul trade this summer.

“Paul, 38, who missed the final four games of the series against the Nuggets because of a strained left groin and showed signs of decline throughout the season, is guaranteed a little more than half of his $30.8 million salary for next season,” MacMahon wrote. “The salary would become fully guaranteed on June 28, and the Suns are expected to explore what they might get if they traded Paul before making a decision on his contract.”

Fred VanVleet Can Become an Unrestricted Free Agent This Summer

VanVleet signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the Raptors in November 2020. He can become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he declines his 2023-24 player option worth $22.8 million and Fischer reported in February that the Suns are expected to pursue VanVleet this offseason if the guard hits unrestricted free agency.

“Phoenix had already contacted rival teams about other ball-handlers on the February trade market, sources said,” Fischer reported. “And were one team that was expected by league personnel to pursue Fred VanVleet if he truly reaches unrestricted free agency this summer.”

VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Raptors this season while shooting 39.3% from the field, 34.2% from beyond the arc and 89.8% from the free-throw line. Toronto lost to the Chicago Bulls in the 9-10 play-in game and didn’t qualify for the playoffs.

The Suns Would Have to Trade for Terry Rozier

Rozier signed a four-year, $96.3 million extension with the Hornets in August 2021. The Suns would have to trade for the 29-year-old to get him on their roster. Charlotte is building around All-Star LaMelo Ball, so the franchise could be open to moving Rozier.

In 63 games this season, Rozier averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 41.5% overall, 32.7% from 3 and 80.9% from the charity stripe. The Louisville product will make $23.2 million next season.

Both Rozier and VanVleet are upgrades over Paul since they are younger and better scorers. Paul averaged only 13.9 points for the Suns this season. He also suffered another injury in the postseason, as CP3 sustained a groin injury in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets and missed the rest of the series.