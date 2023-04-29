Suns Among Favorites to Acquire 25-Year-Old $72 Million Star

The Phoenix Suns are one of the favorites to land a 25-year-old $72 million star.

According to the latest odds from Sportsbetting.ag, the Suns have the fifth-best odds (+750) to acquire Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby. The Raptors parted ways with head coach Nick Nurse and didn’t make the playoffs, so they could start a rebuild this summer and look to package some of their best players for draft picks.

Anunoby averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 2022-23 while shooting 47.6% from the floor, 38.7% from beyond the arc and 83.8% from the free-throw line. The versatile swingman signed a four-year, $72 million rookie contract extension with the Raptors in December 2020.

Toronto drafted Anunoby with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 draft. O.G. has career averages of 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He won the 2019 championship with the Raptors over the Golden State Warriors in six games.

The Suns Were Interested in O.G. Anunoby at the Trade Deadline

The Suns were one of the teams interested in trading for Anunoby at the trade deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. If the Raptors make Anunoby available in trade talks this summer, the youngster is expected to be in high demand.

“Wing defenders are at a huge premium, there are so few guys who can be a stopper on the wing and still make some shots and be a factor offensively, guys who can walk and chew gum,” one Eastern Conference general manager told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. “OG can do that. He is still getting better. You’re gonna have to pay him after next year but he is on a good contract now.”

Anunoby is eligible to sign an extension with the Raptors in the fall. The London native will make $18.6 million in 2023-24 and has a player option worth $19.9 million for 2024-25.

“The change in extension rules gives Toronto an extra $16 million it can offer Anunoby in a deal,” Bobby Marks of ESPN wrote after the Raptors lost to the Bulls in the play-in game. “A four-year, $116 million contract would start at $26.1 million and replace his $19.2 million player option in 2024-25. Anunoby averaged 17.3 points on 54.1% from the field and 44.2% on 3s after the All-Star break. Siakam is eligible to sign a four-year, $189.1 million max extension in July. If he earns All-NBA honors this season, he would then become supermax eligible. The extension would increase to five years and an extra $100 million.”

The Suns Are Also One of the Favorites to Land Fred VanVleet

The Suns have the sixth-best odds (+700) to acquire Anunoby’s teammate, Fred VanVleet. The All-Star can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason if he declines his 2023-24 player option worth $22.8 million.

VanVleet signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the Raptors in November 2020. He averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists this season while shooting 39.3% from the field, 34.2% from 3-point land and 89.8% from the free-throw line. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported in February that the Suns are expected to pursue VanVleet this summer if the guard hits unrestricted free agency.

“Phoenix had already contacted rival teams about other ball-handlers on the February trade market, sources said,” Fischer reported. “And were one team that was expected by league personnel to pursue Fred VanVleet if he truly reaches unrestricted free agency this summer.”