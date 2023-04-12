Suns Star on NBA Title: ‘No One Wants it More Than I Do’

The Phoenix Suns are preparing for the beginning of their pursuit towards a NBA championship. Phoenix is set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round of the playoffs.

Phoenix has a roster that features some of the biggest names in the NBA, including superstars such as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. But another star on the roster is adamant that he wants to win a championship more than anyone in the entire league.

Speaking with Mark Medina of Sportsnaut.com, point guard Chris Paul opened up about his goals moving forward with the Suns. An NBA Player Poll shared by The Athletic on February 21 revealed most opposing players want to see Paul win a championship. When asked about it by Medina, Paul expressed his appreciation from his peers but was adamant of his passion to win a title.

“I appreciate it. No one wants it more than I do,” Chris Paul said. “It’s cool. I got a lot of guys around this league that I’ve known for a long time and have been close to, so I appreciate it.”

For @Sportsnaut: Suns' Chris Paul on dealing w/ the turbulent season, adjusting to Kevin Durant, climbing the all-time assists ladder and his future. CP: "I ain't got no retirement ceremony."

Chris Paul Not Looking to Retire Anytime Soon

Despite playing in his 18th season, Paul isn’t looking to retire anytime soon. For now, the crafty floor general will be focused on the opening round playoff series against the Clippers.

The 37-year-old guard has two years left on a four-year deal with the Suns. That includes a year of non-guaranteed money in 2024-25. Paul is a 12-time All-Star and despite his age, has shown that he can still be an impactful presence on the court. He finished the 2022-23 season with averages of 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists. While speaking with Mark Medina of Sportsnaut, Paul was adamant that he’s not stepping away from basketball just yet.

“I ain’t got no retirement ceremony,” Paul said.

Paul has had plenty of experience when it comes to the postseason. This Sunday will mark the 15th time in which Paul has stepped on an NBA floor in the playoffs. Despite his experience, Paul’s health has continued to decline over the years.

As a member of the Clippers, Paul dealt with a hamstring injury against the Houston Rockets in 2015. That was followed by a right-hand injury the following year, resulting in a first-round loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Two years later, as a member of the Houston Rockets, Paul dealt with another hamstring injury in a seven-game series loss to the Golden State Warriors.

This season, Paul missed a total of 21 games while dealing with injuries to his right heel and right hip. Despite the injuries piling up, Paul has stayed upbeat when it comes to pushing forward and battling adversity.

“I’ve been blessed to be through a lot and go through a lot,” Paul said. “You just keep doing the work. It’s just about understanding that you can’t go back to the beginning of the season. You can’t change what is already happening.”

Chris Paul Looks to Lead Suns Against Clippers

The Western Conference showdown between the Suns and Clippers has the makings of a sensational matchup. Game 1 of the series will take place on Sunday, April 16.

Phoenix has been considered the favorite to come out of the Western Conference, despite being the fourth-seed. When healthy, the Suns have been a dangerous opponent especially in games that superstar Kevin Durant has played in.

Durant was acquired by the Suns on February 9 in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. After suffering an ankle injury in pregame warmups on March 8, Durant managed to only play seven games with his new team. The good news for the Suns is that the team posted a 7-0 record in those seven games.

Devin Booker has been spectacular as well for the Suns. In his last ten games, Booker posted averages of 28.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Despite the outstanding play from Booker and Durant, Chris Paul will still be the engine that makes this team run.

Despite averaging career-lows in points per game (13.9), Paul was playing some of his best basketball of the season to end the year. In his last five games, Paul averaged 17.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.6% from the field and 46.9% from three-point range. Durant and Booker will draw plenty of attention from the Clippers. That means that Paul could have the potential to give the Suns an edge in the opening round of the playoffs.