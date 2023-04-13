The Phoenix Suns have a starting lineup that is rich on talent. With the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, Phoenix will have enough firepower to go toe-to-toe with any opposing team.

Since the acquisition of Durant at the NBA’s trade deadline, Phoenix’s roster has had to adjust to playing alongside each other. One of those players is star big man Deandre Ayton. The 24-year-old center is coming off another strong season after averaging 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game while shooting 58.9% from the field. With Durant in the picture, there’s been an adjustment period for Ayton offensively.

Speaking with Suns reporter Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com, Ayton expressed that he understands the sacrifice required. The star center said his priority is to be “on top of this world” and bring home a championship.

“My goal is to be on top of this world, to be honest,” Ayton said. “Win a ring. And that’s what I play for, that’s what I sacrifice for, and that’s why I love to play, knowing that I could get a chance at that.”

Deandre Ayton Adapting to New Role in Suns Offense

Since Durant’s arrival, the Suns have had to adjust on the fly when it comes to spreading out offensive touches. Ayton is currently in his fifth season as a member of the Suns. After blossoming into one of the top centers in the league in his first two seasons, the Suns made a move to bring in star point guard Chris Paul.

That required Ayton to learn how to adjust to a different role for Phoenix, as the third option offensively. With Durant now in the mix, Ayton once again is having to adjust to a redefined role. Durant has played in just eight games with the Suns. In those eight games, Phoenix has posted a perfect 8-0 record.

In games in which Ayton has played with Durant, he’s seen his touches per game fall from 52.9 to 44.1, as shared by Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com. The talented big man is a force in the paint, but he’s even seen those opportunities fall. In games without Durant, Ayton was averaging 11.4 paint touches per game. That number has fallen to 8.8 while playing with KD.

The differences in touches are drastic, but they are expected with plenty of mouths to feed in the starting lineup. When speaking with Gerald Bourguet Ayton was optimistic about his role moving forward. Ayton pointed out that the attention his teammates will draw from defenses will allow the floor to open up.

“I think the court’s open now, and one screen is opening up the whole floor for me,” Ayton said. “So I think K getting back, they’ll get back to me where they do their thing and I’m dominating down low.”

Ayton’s Postseason Success Could Give Suns Advantage

Phoenix is set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The spotlight will be shining brightly on superstars such as Devin Booker and Kevin Durant for the Suns, as they attempt to slow down Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. But history suggests that Ayton could become the X-factor of this series.

The Clippers will attempt to slowdown both Durant and Booker as much as possible. In the eight games in which the superstars have played together, the talented duo has combined to average 50.0 points per game. With the Clippers potentially focusing their defensive efforts on Booker and Durant, opportunities could open up for Ayton to leave an impact.

Ayton has been a force in the playoffs, averaging 16.6 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 65.1% from the field in 35 games. But the opening round of the playoffs is where Ayton has specifically been stellar. Ayton has averaged 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in the opening round while shooting 73.8% from the field.