49ers Claim Steelers Linebacker

On Friday the Pittsburgh Steelers waived outside linebacker James Lockhart to make room on the roster for free agent wide receiver Saeed Blacknall. Yesterday the San Francisco 49ers claimed Lockhart on waivers, this according to the NFL’s daily transactions sheet.

Via the wire, the Niners were awarded ex-Steelers DE James Lockhart off waivers. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 29, 2020

Lockhart, six-foot-two and 263 pounds, went undrafted out of Baylor and signed with the Steelers as a college free agent. In his last season at Baylor, Lockhart was responsible for 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Derek Watt Confirms Offseason Surgery

In other news this weekend, fullback Derek Watt—who the Steelers acquired in free agency—confirmed that he had a surgical procedure during this offseason and that he is “working his way back” in anticipation of being ready for the season-opener against the New York Giants.

FB @DerekWatt34 said via zoom he had an offseason procedure and he is working his way back and the plan is for him to be ready to go for Week 1 vs. the New York Giants. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 29, 2020

“The surgery is in the past, and I’m ready to go…. I have every intention of being ready week one and getting involved in the back half of camp here.”

It’s worth noting that Watt underwent shoulder surgery in May 2019, but went on to play in all 16 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

During Saturday’s video conference call with reporters he also said the Watt family is disappointed that fans won’t be permitted to attend either of the first two home games at Heinz Field. That means friends and family won’t be able to see J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans take on T.J. and Derek Watt and the Steelers in week three.

“It will be tough on the family. Obviously we have a lot of people that would love to be at that game: family, friends, etc. It’s unfortunate that my family and friends won’t be able to be there, but at the end of the day it will still be a great experience for us three on the field. They can all tune in on TV and still have that special moment.”

Kevin Dotson Enters the Mix at Left Guard?

On Friday rookie fourth-round pick Kevin Dotson returned to practice, this on the same evening that starting right guard David DeCastro left practice with an injury.

According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, “didn’t look out of place” in the mock game and that he displayed his physicality against various defensive linemen.

“Dotson blew up Henry Mondeaux on one play, then flattened a defensive tackle who was impossible to identify in the rain from the press box. That second play allowed Jaylen Samuels to walk into the end zone untouched for a red zone touchdown,” wrote Kaboly, before adding:

“Surely there were some hiccups as well from Dotson, but considering everything—he’s a rookie who didn’t have minicamp or OTAs and was hurt soon after the pads were put on—he represented himself well in his first go-round.”

Can Dotson earn a starting job prior for week one?

“Likely not,” offered Kaboly. “Stefen Wisniewski would get the first opportunity because of his experience, but Dotson could be somebody who is valuable midway through the season when he gets more comfortable.”

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Steelers Try Out Speedy Free Agent Wide Receiver