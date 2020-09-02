2 Steelers Starters on First 2020 Injury Report

This afternoon the Pittsburgh Steelers released their first injury report of the 2020 season and the news isn’t good for the team’s offense.

Starting right guard David DeCastro and starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson were placed on the list, as both were held out of practice on Thursday. DeCastro remains out with a knee injury while Johnson has a foot injury. Both players have missed practice time in recent weeks, and their status is in doubt for Monday night’s season opener versus the New York Giants.

In fact, one report has already surfaced indicating that DeCastro will not play against the Giants. Asked about DeCastro’s status during his virtual press conference on Wednesday, head coach Mike Tomlin demurred, saying, “No clarity as I sit here today, and I am comfortable with the depth there. Obviously an inclusion of David DeCastro in game planning and play is significant.”

If DeCastro cannot go on Monday it’s likely that veteran Stefen Wisniewski will take his place in the starting lineup. Wisniewski is a former second-round pick of the Raiders who has started 103 games over the course of his career. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, playing in 11 regular season games and starting all of the club’s postseason games.

Even less clarity exists about Johnson’s status for Monday, as no reports have surfaced about whether he may or may not play. If Johnson can’t start opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster it’s a near certainty that third-year wide receiver James Washington will start in his place.

New York Giants Initial Week One Injury Report

As for the opposition on Monday night, the New York Giants have included five players on their first injury report of the 2020 season. Linebacker Markus Golden did not practice on Thursday due to illness, and defensive back Adrian Colbert was a limited participant as a result of illness.

Three other players were also limited participants at Giants practice—linebacker Tae Crowder, wide receiver Golden Tate and tight end Levine Toilolo—all of whom are nursing hamstring injuries.

Dustin Colquitt Set to Make Steelers Debut

This past Monday the Steelers signed punter Dustin Colquitt and he is expected to make his debut with the team on Monday night, this after 15 seasons and 238 NFL games, all with the Kansas City Chiefs. But he lived in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania when he was growing up, as his dad, Craig Colquitt, punted for the Steelers between 1978 and 1984, winning two Super Bowls in Pittsburgh.

So Colquitt the younger remembers going to Three Rivers Stadium with his dad—and once had a chance to meet Art Rooney Sr.

“Back in the day families would come for walkthroughs before home games,” Dustin told Teresa Varley of Steelers.com on Thursday, recalling that Rooney Sr. took note of him after one particular walkthrough and gave him a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball, which he autographed for the youngster.

“I still have it to this day,” said Dustin, noting that Rooney wrote: ‘Dusty, one day you will be a superstar, Art Rooney.’

