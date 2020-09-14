Bill Cowher Picks Steelers to Reach Super Bowl LV

On Sunday former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher kicked off his 14th season with CBS Sports’ pregame show The NFL Today and chose his onetime team to make it all the way to Super Bowl LV.

“You look at the strength of schedule—the two easiest schedules in the National Football League—Baltimore and Pittsburgh,” Cowher said during Sunday’s show. “There’s a guy named Ben Roethlisberger back for Pittsburgh. I say Pittsburgh goes back.”

Cowher is of course referring to Steelers franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who appears to have made a full recovery from season-ending elbow surgery and has at times put on a throwing clinic during training camp. Moreover, Roethlisberger seems to be rejuventated, both physically and mentally, after missing almost an entire NFL season, with teammates describing a stunning change in his demeanor.

Cowher has the Steelers going up against the NFC’s Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LV, which would be a rematch of Super Bowl XL, in which Cowher directed the Steelers to a 21-10 win over the Seahawks. Super Bowl XL was also the last stop of former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis’ Hall of Fame career.

Bill Cowher’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Speaking of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Cowher is now scheduled to be inducted on August 7, 2021. He had been scheduled to be enshrined on August 8 of this year, but the ceremony was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which also caused the postponement of this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

The postponement also affected former Steelers safeties Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell, both of whom were also scheduled to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame this year, but will now be inducted in 2021.

Earlier this summer Cowher said he was relieved that the induction ceremonies were postponed, saying: “It was not the time, not just with COVID, but with the social justice issues.”

Cowher has admitted being personally affected by the virus, noting that both he and his wife Veronica contracted COVID-19 this spring.

The postponement means that Cowher and Polamalu might have a chance to go into the Hall of Fame with former Steelers guard Alan Faneca, who has been a finalist for five years in a row, or possibly even former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward, who is also a candidate.

The NFL Today: Other Super Bowl Predictions

As for the other analysts on The NFL Today pregame show, none expect the Steelers will reach the Super Bowl.

Former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms believes Super Bowl LV will feature the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys. Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason believes it will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints. Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson also likes the Chiefs, but believes they will meet Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

