Colts Release Former Steelers Fullback

On Monday the Indianapolis Colts announced that they released former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix.

We have released FB Roosevelt Nix. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 31, 2020

Nix entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing of the Atlanta Falcons in 2014 but didn’t make an NFL roster until he joined the Steelers in 2015. Nix spent five seasons in Pittsburgh, playing in a total of 60 games with ten starts. During his entire tenure he carried the ball just four times for four yards and one touchdown, plus 12 receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Most of his value came on special teams. He made the Pro Bowl with the Steelers in 2017 when he was a part of 16 percent of the offensive snaps and 69 percent of the special teams snaps.

The Steelers cut Nix on March 18 of this year in the wake of signing free agent acquisition Derek Watt to a three-year contract. Less than a month later the Colts signed him to a one-year $960,000 contract with no money guaranteed.

Nix is one of eight former Steelers players who have ‘dead money’ that counts against Pittsburgh’s 2020 salary cap, with Nix counting $875,000, fifth-most among the eight players, behind LB Mark Barron, WR Donte Moncrief, guard Ramon Foster [retired] and LB Anthony Chickillo. Barron recently signed with the Denver Broncos and Moncrief recently signed with the New York Jets while Chickillo signed with the New Orleans Saints in May.

Nix played his college football at Kent State, the same school that produced Steelers linebacker James Harrison.

Bud Dupree Talks Grievance Against Steelers

During his Zoom call with the media on Monday outside linebacker Bud Dupree briefly addressed the grievance he filed in July arguing that he is not a linebacker and should be paid like a defensive end. That is, he should be paid $17.788 million this year as opposed to the $15.828 million allotted for franchise outside linebackers.

But unlike other franchise players who have made the same argument—like Shaquil Barrett of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—Dupree signed his franchise tender before pursuing his grievance, which would seem to lessen his chances of the outcome working in his favor.

“So, that’s in the process right now and so my agent and the Steelers are handling that situation,” Dupree said today.

Former Steelers Receiver Has Tryout with Giants

In other news former Steelers wide receiver Johnny Holton had a tryout with the New York Giants on Monday.

Holton came into the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent signee of the Oakland Raiders and spent three seasons with the Raiders, catching 11 passes for 252 yards in 32 games, an average of almost 23 yards per reception.

After leaving Oakland he spent the first half of 2019 with the Philadelphia Eagles before coming to the Steelers. He played in all 16 games for Pittsburgh in 2019, including three starts, but had just three catches for 21 yards despite being targeted 15 times.

Holton played his college football at the University of Cincinnati.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Steelers Not ‘Sticking To Sports’