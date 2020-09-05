Former Steelers Safety Released By Washington

In March the Washington Football Team signed former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis to a one-year $5 million contract. While it wasn’t a huge commitment on the part of Washington, his contract did include a $2 million signing bonus, so it’s somewhat surprising that he didn’t make the team.

First surprise cut of the morning: Washington released former starting safety Sean Davis, who it gave a $2 million signing bonus this off-season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

As a result, Washington will absorb a $2 million cap charge on its 2020 salary cap.

Sean Davis and the Steelers

Sean Davis was a second-round draft pick of the Steelers in the 2016 NFL Draft, a product of the University of Maryland.

He played four years in Pittsburgh, starting 16 games only once in his four seasons in the NFL. Yet he started just one game last year thanks to a shoulder injury, and the acquisition of Minkah Fitzpatrick via trade ensured he would be allowed to leave in free agency, if that was not assured already.

In 48 games Davis was responsible for 247 total tackles, including 190 solo tackles and 11 tackles for loss, plus seven quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. He also intercepted five passes and was responsible for 20 passes defensed, plus one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.

Davis is one of a line of players the Steelers have recently drafted out of the University of Maryland, including two selections this year—running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and safety Antoine Brooks Jr.—and offensive lineman Derwin Gray in the seventh-round last year. The other Maryland products currently on Pittsburgh’s roster include Trey Edmunds, brother of starting safety Terrell Edmunds, as well as defensive tackle Cavon Walker, who signed with the Steelers as a free agent in April after playing for the New York Guardians of the XFL.

Davis is a Montgomery County, Maryland native and he attended high school in Washington D.C.

Pittsburgh’s 2016 Draft Class

Notably, the Steelers no longer employ any players from the team’s 2016 draft class. During this offseason first-round pick Artie Burns signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears. Burns suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during training camp and is out for the year.

And five months ago, 2016 third-round draft choice Javon Hargrave signed a three-year $39 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. His tenure with the Eagles got off to a rough start when he suffered an upper body injury during training camp.

