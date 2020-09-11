Ravens to Pay Tribute to Late Superfan Mo Gaba

On July 28 Baltimore Ravens “Superfan” Mo Gaba passed away at 14 after a nearly lifelong battle with cancer. When Baltimore plays Cleveland in its season opener on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens will pay tribute to Gaba’s legacy in at least two ways.

Today Bobby Trosset, anchor for the flagship radio station of the Ravens, provided football fans with a sneak peek at the organization’s tribute, tweeting out a video of the Ravens surprising Mo’s mother Sonsy with what Trosset described as “the most touching of gestures.”

The @Ravens surprised Mo Gaba’s mother, Sonsy, with the most touching of gestures. 💜 “He’s a Raven. Like he’s always a Raven.” Not a dry eye over here. pic.twitter.com/OajzgVa2m8 — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) September 11, 2020

Mo’s Rows

For one, the Ravens have filled an entire section of M&T Bank Stadium with cardboard cutout images of “some of [their] favorite Raven moments with Mo,” dubbing the section “Mo’s Rows.” The team also created a cardboard cutout of Sonsy, so she can be “by his side” the whole time, explained Heather Darney of Ravens Community Relations during the above-referenced video segment.

The team has also tweaked the painted lettering in one end zone. As usual it will spell out “BALTIMORE.” But instead of all-white lettering with a gold outline, the “M-O” in “BALTIMORE” will be gold, “so everybody can see it and everybody knows that he’s going to be out here with us,” said Darney.

It's not Baltimore without Mo. pic.twitter.com/VPzgbCaZLR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2020

“It is hard to believe that my son left behind a legacy, just him being himself, said Sonsy Gaba. “He did nothing out of the ordinary and what he did in 14 years of his life I’m so proud of him. I miss him but I’m so proud.

“To see his name in the end zone at this game it’s going to be a great moment,” she added. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait.”

Mo Gaba’s Life and Legacy

On the day Mo passed away there was an outpouring of support from around the league and across the country, including from fans of rival teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

At the time of his passing Mo Gaba was in the midst of his fifth fight with cancer, which had already taken his vision. He rose to prominence at the age of nine after be started calling Baltimore sports radio station 105.7 The Fan to talk sports while his mom was at work. In recent years he became an inspirational figure in Maryland thanks to his always upbeat attitude, even in the face of the most daunting health challenges.

After Gaba’s death Ravens head coach John Harbaugh issued a statement saying: “The world has lost a beautiful spirit and a shining light. With his infectious laugh, amazing love of life and love of Baltimore sports, Mo captured the hearts of not only our organization but the entire state…. He represents the best of us and has left an indelible mark on so many. I thank God that he was brought into my life.”

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: 2 AFC North Teams on Most Overrated, Underrated List