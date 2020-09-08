Steelers Backup QBs Linked to ‘The Bachelor’s’ Hannah Ann Sluss

On Sunday the Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Josh Dobbs after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. That could make for some awkward meetings in the Steelers’ quarterback room, as both Dobbs and fellow backup QB Mason Rudolph have been seen with model and former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss.

As near as I can tell, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor was first to note the connection in a tweet to her Twitter account:

That first Steelers QB room meeting gotta be a little bit awkward, right? pic.twitter.com/ovogE5QAgG — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 6, 2020

Could be much ado about nothing, of course, but how many opportunities are there to mention the Pittsburgh Steelers and The Bachelor in the same sentence?

Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph

Josh Dobbs came to the Steelers as a fourth-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Last September he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round pick, but he never appeared in a game with the Jags and was cut by Jacksonville this past weekend.

That provided the Steelers with the opportunity to claim him on waivers and sign him. He is expected to serve as the team’s third-string quarterback this season.

It’s worth noting, perhaps, that Dobbs went to college at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, which happens to be Hannah Ann Sluss’ hometown.

Sluss was spotted with Dobbs at a bar in March.

As for Mason Rudolph, he was selected by the Steelers in the third-round of the 2018 draft and is entering the third year of a four-year contract. While he has established himself as Ben Roethlisberger’s primary backup, he is confident he can be an NFL starter in the future. Some NFL observers aren’t optimistic that will be the case, and he has already been labeled a Captain Checkdown and described as one of the weaker backup QB’s in the NFL.

He has already been involved in more-than-his-share of on-field drama, including an incident in which he was struck on the head with his own helmet by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. It resulted in Garrett getting suspended by the NFL for the remainder of the 2019 season.

How Rudolph might have connected with Sluss isn’t obvious. According to TMZ, Sluss was seen with Rudolph in Los Angeles in April, noting that the pair “very much seemed lovey-dovey. He even opened her car door.”

About Hannah Ann Sluss

Hannah Ann Sluss is a model who has done print work—including an ad for Sonic Drive-In—and also appears on the bottle of Ultra Downey Odor Protect.

In 2018, she appeared in a music video for country music star Chris Lane. The song is titled “I Don’t Know About You.”

Chris Lane – I Don't Know About You (Official Music Video)Music video by Chris Lane performing I Don't Know About You. © 2018 Big Loud Records http://vevo.ly/ivs9nJ 2018-10-21T04:00:00Z

The Steelers are scheduled to open their regular season on Monday September 14th versus the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

