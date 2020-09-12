Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Launches Breakfast Cereal

If you live in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area you ought to be able to run out to your local Giant Eagle and pick up a box of Jumpin’ JuJu’s Crunch. According to a release, the limited edition cereal—which features the likeness of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the box—is available starting today at Giant Eagle and Market District locations.

Jumpin' JuJu's Crunch. Will be out in all regional Giant Eagle stores this Saturday the 12th. 100% of JuJu's proceeds are benefitting his JuJu Foundation. #JumpinJuJus ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/WNdt8Pq4YB — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 9, 2020

All proceeds from sales, according to the release, will go toward the JuJu Foundation, “a non-profit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need,” per the foundation’s web site.

Jumpin’ JuJu’s Crunch was created in partnership with PLB Sports and Entertainment.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster is a superstar both on and off the field,” said Ty Ballou PLBSE’s CEO, in the aforementioned release. “When he is not setting records on the field, he is putting up huge numbers and making a positive impact though the JuJu Foundation.

“We need more Jumpin’ JuJu’s in the league and in the world these days,” he added.

New project to raise money for the @JuJuFoundation, Jumpin JuJu’s cereal coming soon to @GiantEagle! Really excited about this and think we can raise a lot of money for people in need! @PLBSE #JumpinJuJus pic.twitter.com/Owi6gGG4HX — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) September 9, 2020

Steelers Hall of Famer Rod Woodson on JuJu Smith-Schuster

The release of Jumpin’ JuJu’s Crunch may be more fodder for JuJu Smith-Schuster’s critics, like Steelers Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, who has questioned the young wide receiver’s commitment to football, saying, “all he wants to do is be on social media.”

In a recent 20 Questions with Sean Fitz-Gerald of The Athletic, Smith-Schuster responded, saying, “Rod Woodson is a great Steeler, obviously. He’s done some tremendous things for them. The generation is different now. Business people look at things like social media as a big platform for them to show their partnership. At the end of the day, I do love football, and I would never take that away. I would rather play ball than have those social media things. But at the end of the day, what I have is what I have, and I’ve got to make use of it.”

Steelers Facing Salary Cap Crunch in 2021

Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster is facing the prospect of 2020 being his last season in Pittsburgh. Arguably one of the team’s top pending unrestricted free agents entering 2021, the Steelers are facing a, uh, salary cap crunch, thanks to COVID-19 adjustments that will likely result in the 2021 salary cap falling as low as $175 million.

With limitations created by the salary cap—and several other talented young receivers on the roster, including second-year man Diontae Johnson and rookie Chase Claypool—the Steelers could allow Smith-Schuster to leave in free agency and perhaps collect a compensatory draft pick in 2022.

During his three seasons in Pittsburgh Smith-Schuster has 211 catches for 2,895 yards and 17 touchdowns, but his production fell sharply last year during an injury-filled year in which he had 42 catches for 552 yards and three touchdowns. He was the team’s second-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California.

