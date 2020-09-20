Steelers Inactives Include QB, Starting Lineman

This morning the Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of inactive players for this afternoon’s game against the Denver Broncos.

At the top of the list is All-Pro right guard David DeCastro, who has been hindered by a knee injury since the start of training camp.

The other inactives for Pittsburgh are:

QB Josh Dobbs

LB Ulysees Gilbert III

TE Zach Gentry

DT Carlos Davis – rookie

That means the Steelers go into the game with only two active quarterbacks, starter Ben Roethlisberger and backup Mason Rudolph.

As for this week’s starting offensive line, the expectation is that the following five players will start:

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva

Left guard Matt Feiler

Center Maurkice Pouncey

Right guard Kevin Dotson

Right tackle Chuks Okorafor

Rookie running back Anthony McFarland, who was inactive last week, is active today for the first time in his NFL career.

Denver Broncos Inactives

As for the seven inactive players for the Denver Broncos, those include former Steelers linebackers Mark Barron and Anthony Chickillo, the latter of whom was signed by the Broncos on Thursday.

The other five players on Denver’s inactive list are:

WR Tyrie Cleveland

RB Phillip Lindsay

OG Netane Muti

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

DT McTelvin Agim

Mark Barron was signed by Denver in August, but hasn”t yet played for the Broncos, having been bothered by a hamstring injury suffered during training camp.

Broncos Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton

The Broncos do get wide receiver Courtland Sutton back in their lineup today. The 2019 Pro Bowler missed the Broncos’ Week One game against the Tennessee Titans after suffering a shoulder injury during practice on September 10. He was listed as questionable but appears set to take the field. Last year Sutton, a former second-round pick out of Southern Methodist, caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

Offensive tackle Garett Bolles, who was also listed as questionable with an elbow injury, is active as well.

Broncos second-round pick KJ Hamler, a wide receiver out of Penn State, is active for the first time in his career.

Devin Bush Trade Re-Visited

Today Pittsburgh will face the three players the Broncos acquired in the wake of the 2019 trade that allowed the Steelers to move up to select inside linebacker Devin Bush tenth overall.

The Broncos ended up drafting tight end Noah Fant will the first-rounder they got from the Steelers, as well as center Lloyd Cushenberry, who they acquired with Pittsburgh’s 2020 third-round pick. The Broncos used the second-round pick they got from the Steelers to move up in round two to select quarterback Drew Lock.

Today’s game at Heinz Field will be played without fans in attendance. Next Sunday’s home game against the Houston Texans will also be played without fans. But Pittsburgh’s week four game vs. the Tennessee Titans will take place in front of a crowd, albeit a small one. Last week Nashville’s mayor announced that the Titans would be allowed to fill Nissan Stadium to 10% of capacity.

