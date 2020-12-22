Steelers Release TE, Make 2 Other Roster Moves

On Monday afternoon the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) made a series of roster moves in advance of tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1).

OG Danny Isidora

For one, the Steelers activated offensive guard Danny Isidora, 26, to the 53-man roster. Isidora was signed off the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs just six days ago in an attempt to add to the team’s depth at the position, which is being tested thanks to a pectoral injury to Matt Feiler (who is on injured reserve), not to mention a shoulder injury suffered by rookie guard Kevin Dotson, the latter of whom is among the team’s inactive players on Monday night.

Isidora (6-foot-3, 306 pounds) was a fifth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 (No. 180 overall). He spent two seasons in Minnesota (appearing in 21 games) before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in August 2019 for a conditional seventh-round draft choice.

Isidora started three games for Miami before being placed on IR in September 2019 with a foot injury. He was released by the Dolphins prior to the 2020 season, at which point Kansas City signed him to its practice squad. Isidora appeared in one game for the Chiefs this season.

LB Tegray Scales

Meanwhile, on Monday the Steelers also elevated linebacker Tegray Scales from the practice squad to the active roster.

Scales made his NFL debut last Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, playing three snaps on special teams.

Scales was signed by the Steelers on November 11th after inside linebacker Vince Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the first time. (Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for a second time on December 10, and has since suggested that he’s been struggling with the symptoms of the virus).

Tight End Kevin Rader Released

In one other move on Monday, the Steelers released tight end Kevin Rader, who spent most of this season—and last season—on the practice squad. Rader was elevated to the active roster on November 24th, but has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives

In addition to Kevin Dotson, the Steelers have named five other players as inactive for Monday night’s game. That list is led by running back James Conner (quad injury). The other inactives are quarterback Josh Dobbs, rookie safety Antoine Brooks Jr., defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and DE/OLB Cassius Marsh, the latter of whom was signed off the Colts’ practice squad on December 9th.

Cincinnati Bengals Inactives

As for Cincinnati’s inactives, that list is headlined by quarterback Brandon Allen and former Steelers offensive lineman B.J. Finney, who was acquired by the Bengals in an October trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Cincy’s other inactives are:

K Randy Bullock

LB Logan Wilson

OG Alex Redmond

OL Keaton Sutherland

Former Steelers offensive lineman Fred Johnson is expected to start at left tackle for the Bengals.

