5 Steelers Miss Practice Due to Injury or Illness

On Wednesday the Pittsburgh Steelers commenced on-field preparations for Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. According to the team’s initial Week 5 injury report, five players missed practice due to either injury or illness.

Those five are:

LB Marcus Allen (Foot)

FB Derek Watt (Hamstring)

WR Diontae Johnson (Toe)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Knee)

CB Joe Haden (Illness)

A look at player injuries & practice participation for Week 5.@UPMCSportsMed https://t.co/1sUtIxc3ez — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 7, 2020

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin already provided an update on Tuesday as to the likelihood that either Allen or Watt might be able to play against the Eagles, noting that their participation in practices this week will be a “guide in terms of availability.”

The injuries to Johnson and Smith-Schuster appear to be lingering issues that have caused them to miss other recent practices, but won’t necessarily keep them out of games. Also, Tomlin confirmed on Tuesday that Johnson is now out of the concussion protocol, so that’s no longer an issue.

As to Haden, his illness remains unspecified.

In addition, three other longtime veterans also missed Wednesday’s practice, held out by Tomlin to preserve them physically. The three players in question are QB Ben Roethlisberger, center Maurkice Pouncey and defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

Philadelphia Eagles Participation/Injury Report

Meanwhile, five Philadelphia Eagles players did not practice on Wednesday, while six others practiced in a limited capacity and one injured player (wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside), was a full participant.

LB T.J. Edwards (Hamstring) – DNP

S Rudy Ford (Hamstring) – DNP

T Lane Johnson (Ankle) – DNP

CB Avonte Maddox (Ankle) – DNP

S Rodney McLeod (Hamstring) – DNP

DT Fletcher Cox (NIR – Rest) – Limited

S Marcus Epps (Rib) – Limited

G Nate Herbig (Groin) – Limited

WR DeSean Jackson (Hamstring)- Limited

WR Alshon Jeffrey (Foot) – Limited

C Jason Kelce (Hip) – Limited

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (Calf) – Full

You’ll notice from the above list of names that the Eagles are especially banged up on the offensive line and at wide receiver. The injury issues on Philadelphia’s offensive line are one reason why the Eagles could struggle to protect Carson Wentz against Pittsburgh’s fierce pash rush.

Most notably, right tackle Lane Johnson has struggled to get back to full health since undergoing ankle surgery in August, though the injuries to left guard Nate Herbig and center Jason Kelce also bear watching, as the Eagles are already pretty far into their depth on the offensive line.

Pittsburgh’s 4 Protected Practice Squad Players

As for the practice squad players the Steelers have chosen to protect this week, there is one change from last week.

The four players are:

DL Henry Mondeaux

RB Wendell Smallwood

WR Deon Cain

LB Jayrone Elliott

Here are the 4 PS players the #Steelers protected for Week 5 vs. the #Eagles https://t.co/WrelnT6CZw — Steelers Wire (@TheSteelersWire) October 6, 2020

Elliott is back on the protected list after RB Trey Edmunds took his place last week, with Edmunds perhaps protected because of the hamstring injury suffered by Derek Watt against the Houston Texans. While the Steelers don’t have a backup to Watt listed on the team’s official depth chart, Edmunds can fill the fullback role in a pinch.

The Steelers host the Eagles at Heinz Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. It’s the first Steelers game this season in which fans will be in attendance, this in the wake of new guidelines for indoor and outdoor gathering limits in Pennsylvania.

Observant fans may notice something new at Heinz Field; that is, solar panels, which were installed at the stadium in the spring.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Ex-Steelers Safety Released by Cardinals