5 Positions Where the Steelers Could Seek Help Via Trade, Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers came through training camp and the preseason with most arrows pointing up. But there are still a handful of positions—mostly on the defensive side of the ball—where general manager Kevin Colbert could look to add talent this week, either via trade or the waiver wire.

Offensive Guard/Tackle

The most worrisome area of the team—at least in terms of the first-string talent—is along the offensive line. Second-year guard Kevin Dotson has looked sharp since being called out by head coach Mike Tomlin, this after his offseason work ethic was also called into question.

#Steelers Kevin Dotson this preseason: 💪 92.9 PFF Grade (1st)

💪 52 pass-blocking snaps

💪 0 pressures allowed pic.twitter.com/Vn4AZk3hOw — PFF (@PFF) August 26, 2021

But elsewhere there are huge question marks. Chukwuma Okorafor has struggled at left tackle during the preseason, and right tackle Zach Banner has managed just 12 snaps while attempting to return from last September’s ACL tear. Meanwhile, starting right guard Trai Turner is coming off a subpar, injury-challenged season, and Kendrick Green is a rookie—and undersized—as a young center.

Most of the projected backups don’t inspire confidence either, especially B.J. Finney, who is coming off a year in which he didn’t play a single snap (for the Seattle Seahawks or Cincinnati Bengals).

An unexpected bright spot is rookie fourth-round pick Dan Moore, who is expected to serve as the team’s swing tackle, and could be a future starter.

All that said, the Steelers are likely to be in the market for a depth offensive lineman, ideally one who can play both guard and tackle.

Inside Linebacker

Until Marcus Allen suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason finale, the Steelers were probably set with Devin Bush and trade acquisition Joe Schobert as the starters, plus run-stuffer Robert Spillane, Allen, and rookie fourth-round pick Buddy Johnson. But if Allen starts the season on injured reserve, it could open a spot for another inside linebacker.

Slot Cornerback

The Steelers were hoping that Antoine Brooks Jr. would be up to the task of taking over for Mike Hilton at slot cornerback, but as his injury-related release indicates, that didn’t happen. Right now, defensive coordinator Keith Butler is expected to move CB2 Cam Sutton inside in the nickel/dime, with either James Pierre or former third-round pick Justin Layne taking his spot on the outside.

That is, unless the Steelers can acquire a capable slot cornerback via trade or the waiver wire.

Free Safety and Strong Safety

Finally, the Steelers are set with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds as the starters at free and strong safety, respectively, but the dropoff could be steep if the defense has to turn to special teams ace Miles Killebrew or rookie seventh-round pick Tre Norwood, the latter of whom hasn’t looked roster-ready and will ideally spend the 2021 season on the practice squad.

Meanwhile, the Stephon Tuitt injury situation bears watching, as there’s been no indication that the eighth-year veteran will be ready to step into the starting lineup when the season starts on Sept. 12. If Tuitt remains inactive early in the season, the Steelers will replace him with Chris Wormley. Beyond that, the team has other internal candidates who can provide depth, with Isaiah Buggs leading that charge. Carlos Davis and Henry Mondeaux could also help, as might rookie fifth-round pick Isaiahh Loudermilk, though at least one of those three is probably ticketed for the practice squad.

