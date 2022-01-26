Vegas Odds Reveal Where Steelers Stand In Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes

From the moment the Green Bay Packers were unexpectedly bounced from the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, speculation started heating up as to where Aaron Rodgers would wind up in the 2022 season.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers for most of the 2021 season, so it’s only natural that Pittsburgh is one of the spots Vegas odds favor him to land.

In September, the rumors started in earnest when Rodgers gushed about Pittsburgh and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on The Pat McAfee Show. It gained a head of steam when Rodgers and Tomlin shared a glancing moment in the Steelers-Packers matchup of October 3.

Rodgers shot down the notion that he was hinting at wanting to leave Green Bay for the Steel City the following week.

“I’m just speaking the truth,” Rodgers said on the October 5 Pat McAfee Show. “Ask me a question about Mike Tomlin, I’m going to tell you how I feel about Mike Tomlin. If you want to take that and run with it and say I’m angling for some sort of next team or something, I’m not. I’m just answering a question about my respect for Mike and what he’s accomplished in the league.”

Aaron Rodgers Week 1 team (if not the Packers) Broncos +250

Steelers +350

Dolphins +450

Eagles +550

Browns +750

Raiders +900

Jets +1200

Panthers +1400

Saints +1400

Titans +1400

Giants +1600

Seahawks +1600

Ravens +2000 pic.twitter.com/GMVfVqXhzh — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) January 24, 2022

Nevertheless, Pittsburgh remains a popular option for the 39-year-old in the betting world with Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement imminent. According to BetOnline.ag, the Denver Broncos are the favorites at +250 (5/2 odds), with the Steelers next in line at +350 (7/2) and the Miami Dolphins in third at +450 (9/2).

In reality, will the Steelers approach the Packers about Rodgers? Sure, out of sheer curiosity. But Pittsburgh won’t bite. There’s no need to mortgage the future for a quarterback on the downside of his career. My feeling is Rodgers will ride out the final year of his contract in Green Bay.

Madden on Rodgers: ‘All Hat and No Cattle’

The extreme unlikelihood of Rodgers donning the Black & Gold next season doesn’t stop the media from writing about it. There’s no question it’ll remain a hot topic until we hear straight from the horse’s mouth — which, knowing how Rodgers rolls, could drag out until training camp starts in July.

Pittsburgh radio personality and TribLive columnist Mark Madden has been as anti-Rodgers-to-Pittsburgh as they come.

“Look at this guy’s playoff record to see what he really is, 1-4 in NFC championship games,” Madden said on the January 24 Madden Monday podcast. “One and done this year. He wouldn’t have his one lousy Super Bowl ring if Rashard Mendenhall hadn’t fumbled when the Steelers lost to the Packers in the Super Bowl very early in Rodgers’ career. I think he is all hat and no cattle. I think he’s a big mouth.”

