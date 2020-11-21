Steelers Activate D-Lineman From IR

On Saturday the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0) got reinforcements on their defensive line when Chris Wormley was activated from the team’s injured reserve list.

Wormley was placed on injured reserve on October 31st after suffering a knee injury against the Tennessee Titans. He started practicing again this past Wednesday.

Wormley has been credited with three tackles and a pair of quarterback hits this season.

Over the course of his four seasons in the NFL he has played in 45 games (15 starts) and has accounted for 57 tackles, 2.5 tackles and seven passes defensed. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft (74th overall) and traded to the Steelers during this past offseason.

The Steelers now have just three players on injured reserve. Inside linebacker Devin Bush and offensive tackle Zach Banner are both out for the year with ACL injuries, while linebacker Ulysees Gilbert has been on the reserve list since early November with a back injury. Gilbert also missed half of the 2019 season with a fractured vertebra in his lower back.

Titans Place Jadeveon Clowney on IR

In other news around the NFL on Saturday, the Tennessee Titans added Jadeveon Clowney to the team’s injured reserve list with a knee injury, so he will miss at least three games, including Tennessee’s game at Baltimore on Sunday, as well as the team’s December 6th home game against the Cleveland Browns.

This news may be of interest to Pittsburgh fans, as former Steelers “camp phenom” Tuzar Skipper is likely to see snaps on Sunday against Baltimore, having been promoted from the Titans practice squad in the wake of Clowney’s injury and Tennessee’s decision to cut expensive mistake Vic Beasley.

In recent weeks, Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen has been heard singing the praises of Skipper, saying, “Since he came in, he’s been locked in. He’s been trying to learn, does stuff on his own. He meets extra. He’s taken initiative to get better and learn our defense. He’s a big, powerful kid. Technique-wise, I think he’s coming along. I think he just adds a little more punch out there, even bigger, stronger dude that has some explosion.”

Skipper signed to Tennessee’s practice squad on September 15th, not long after he was waived by the Steelers.

Former Steelers WR Donte Moncrief Promoted by Patriots

Meanwhile, on Saturday the New England Patriots promoted wide receiver Donte Moncrief from the team’s practice squad, so he is poised to make his Patriots debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans. New England signed the former Steelers wide receiver to its practice squad on November 4th, approximately three weeks after he was released from the practice squad of the New York Jets.

Moncrief still counts for $1.75 million in “dead money” on Pittsburgh’s 2020 salary cap, the team’s second-largest dead money hit behind former Steelers linebacker Mark Barron.

