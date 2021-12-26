Steelers Activate O-Lineman Off IR, Elevate 3 Others

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed a pair of punters on Christmas Day, two of the six roster moves the team made in the runup to Sunday afternoon’s showdown against the AFC’s No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs. The specialists—Corliss Waitman and former Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek—were acquired because rookie seventh-round pick Pressley Harvin did not make the trip to Kansas City (personal reasons). It’s not yet clear whether Waitman or Nizialek will be doing the punting and/or holding against the Chiefs. Waitman was signed to the 53-man roster, suggesting that he is the leading candidate, but Nizialek was activated off the practice squad, so he is eligible to play too. Perhaps a game day decision is in the offing.

Guard/Center J.C. Hassenauer Activated

Meanwhile, on Saturday the Steelers also activated offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer off of injured reserve. Hassenauer, 26, has been on IR since November 27, having suffered a pectoral injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 21.

Hassenauer signed a one-year contract in March 2021 as an exclusive rights free agent. He has appeared in ten games for the Steelers this season, with one start. In 2020 he played in 15 games, including four starts at center in place of Maurkice Pouncey.

A Trio of COVID-19 Replacements

In addition, the Steelers elevated three players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday’s game. That includes offensive guard Rashaad Coward and running back Trey Edmunds, the latter of whom is on track to make his 2021 regular-season debut.

Poised to make his Steelers debut is veteran edge rusher John Simon, who signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad on December 13. Simon, 31, has played in two games this year, both with the Titans. He has a total of 99 games of NFL experience with 52 starts, most of those coming with the Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

After Sunday’s game against Kansas City, Coward, Edmunds and Simon will automatically revert back to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

WR Steven Sims to The Practice Squad COVID-19 List

Finally, wide receiver Steven Sims has been added to the practice squad/COVID-19 Reserve list, where he joins offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, who was placed on the list on December 20.

The Steelers also have five rostered players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, namely linebacker Marcus Allen, offensive tackle Zach Banner, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, linebacker Devin Bush and running back Anthony McFarland Jr.

Ex-Steelers Running Back James Conner Inactive vs. Colts

Former Steelers running back James Conner didn’t get a chance to build on his already impressive 2021 stats when the Arizona Cardinals took on the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas night. Conner was one of six Cardinals players who was inactive for the game.

Thus far in 2021 Conner has carried the ball 187 times for 700 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns. He also has 31 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdown catches. Conner missed all of his team’s practices this week with a heel injury.



