Steelers Add Former Jaguars Kicker, Subtract Newly-Signed Defensive Tackle

The injury suffered by Pittsburgh Steelers placekicker Chris Boswell is “nothing that alarms us,” said head coach Mike Tomlin during his press conference on Tuesday, making reference to the concussion Boswell suffered during a failed fake field goal attempt against the Browns on Sunday.

Mike Tomlin said K Chris Boswell is in concussion protocol, but his injury is “nothing that alarms us.” Nonetheless, Steelers have added K Josh Lambo to the practice squad just in case. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 2, 2021

Nevertheless, Boswell is in the concussion protocol and must be cleared before he can play again. As insurance, Pittsburgh has signed former Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker Josh Lambo to its practice squad, one of two newly signed practice squad players, the other being Khalil Davis, the twin brother of second-year defensive tackle Carlos Davis.

Lambo and Davis take the spots that were occupied by Taco Charlton and Chris Slayton, the former of whom was signed to the active roster to take the place of outside linebacker Melvin Ingram III, who was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday for a conditional sixth-round draft pick. The latter was signed by the Steelers just six days ago when Carlos Davis was placed on injured reserve.

Josh Lambo Lost His Job in October

What’s notable about Josh Lambo, 30, is that he was an exceptionally accurate kicker for the first six years of his NFL career, the first two of which came with the San Diego Chargers (2015-16), before he moved on to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But Lambo got off to a dreadful start this season, missing all of the field goals he attempted during Jacksonville’s first three games of the year (0 for 3), while converting just 5 of 7 extra-point attempts. That led the Jags to sign ex-Steelers placekicker Matthew Wright, who subbed in for Chris Boswell for three games in 2020. Wright made his Jaguars debut against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 30 and went on to play a starring role in helping Jacksonville end its 20-game losing streak on October 17, 2021, making two long field goals in the final four minutes of a win over the Miami Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Lambo is hoping to regain the form he demonstrated from 2015-2020. Even with his 2021 slump, he has converted 87.1% of the field goals he has attempted during his career, as well as 89.9% of his extra-point tries. Even more notable, he has converted 79 of 80 field goal attempts shorter than 40 yards, all per Pro Football Reference.

But Lambo appeared in just four games in 2020 due to hip injuries. Now he may get an opportunity to show he can still kick, if Boswell is slow to return from his concussion, or if Boswell is again plagued by the kind of ailments (hip, groin) that caused him to miss three games in 2020.

Steelers Will Wear Color Rush Uniforms on Monday Night Football

On Tuesday the Steelers announced that they will be wearing their color rush uniforms when they host the Bears next Monday night (November 8, 2021).

We’re bringing the heat on Monday night 🔥 Color Rush 🔜 Shop the @SteelersShop Color Rush Collection: https://t.co/XHjbev9a9a pic.twitter.com/9OcMbi61TT — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 2, 2021

The Steelers have a 6-1 record while wearing their color rush uniforms at Heinz Field, with the only loss coming in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

