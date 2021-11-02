Steelers Adding Ex-Buccaneers Defensive Tackle: Report

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Khalil Davis will soon be joining his twin brother in Pittsburgh, this according to Greg Auman, who covers the Bucs for The Athletic. The Steelers are signing Davis, 25, to the practice squad, the move coming less than a month after Pittsburgh attempted to claim him on waivers, losing out—along with the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers—to a successful claim by the Indianapolis Colts.

Yet after playing just one game for Indianapolis, the Colts waived Khalil Davis on October 30, 2021. That made the former 2020 sixth-round pick available to the Steelers, who like what they have seen from Carlos Davis, selected by Pittsburgh No. 232 overall, one round after his brother.

Carlos Davis Has More NFL Experience, Khalil Davis Has a Super Bowl Ring

Thus far Carlos has played in more games than Khalil, having appeared in eight regular-season contests over the past two seasons, with seven total tackles and one tackle for loss, per Pro Football Reference. However, Davis is currently on Pittsburgh’s Reserve/Injured list, thanks to a knee injury that has limited him to one game this season. The earliest Carlos Davis can return to the lineup is Sunday November 21 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Like his brother, Khalil Davis played his college football at Nebraska. He was selected No. 194 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and appeared in two regular-season games as a rookie, during which time he recorded two tackles and two quarterback hits. The 6-foot-1, 308-pounder also played in two postseason games en route to winning Super Bowl LV as a rookie.

According to huskers.com, Khalil is the younger of the two brothers by five minutes. Both were eight-time letter winners at Nebraska, four each in football and track. Carlos has a bit more size than his brother, listed at 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds.

The Steelers Now Employ 3 Sets of Brothers

Once Khalil Davis is officially onboard, the Steelers will have three sets of brothers on the team, including outside linebacker T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt, plus strong safety Terrell Edmunds and fullback Trey Edmunds.

Until relatively recently the Steelers had yet another set of brothers in Jarron and Jamir Jones.

Offensive tackle Jarron Jones arrived first and spent the 2020 season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad, but was waived when the Steelers signed former Cowboys third-round pick Chaz Green in July 2021.

His younger brother, Jamir—an outside linebacker—joined the Steelers in April after impressing at Notre Dame’s 2021 Pro Day. The former undrafted free agent went on to beat out 2021 sixth-round pick Quincy Roche and veteran Cassius Marsh for a spot on the 53-man roster. But Jamir Jones was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams after the Steelers waived him in late September. In his debut for the Rams he blocked a Seahawks punt; the so-called ‘double punt’ went viral because Seattle punter Michael Dickson was able to retrieve the ball and punt it a second time.

