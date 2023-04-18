Steelers Finalizing Trade Deal For $46.5 Million Pro Bowler

Omar Khan isn’t done yet. Nine days out from the NFL draft, Khan and the Pittsburgh Steelers are hammering out a trade deal with the Los Angeles Rams for former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson. The news was first reported on April 18 by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

At this point, the Rams have granted permission for Robinson to conduct a physical with the Steelers. Should they like what they see from the 29-year-old, it appears he’ll be moving the 213 to the 412 amid offseason workouts.

The terms of the pending deal haven’t been disclosed. Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams in March 2022. Per Over the Cap, that contract carries a cap hit north of $18 million for the upcoming 2023 and 2024 seasons.

“WR Allen Robinson is due $15 million guaranteed this season, of which the Rams already have paid $5 million,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. “It is expected that the Steelers will pay a portion of the remaining $10 million to Robinson, per sources.”