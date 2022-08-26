Analyst Predicts Maligned Steelers Vet is Traded: ‘That’s Happening’

A notable Pittsburgh Steelers veteran may be on his way out.

As veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph’s name continues to swirl around in trade rumors — he was recently linked to the Detroit Lions as a possible trade piece — another analyst is doubling down on the belief that the fifth-year quarterback will be moved.

According to Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus, he believes a trade involving Rudolph will happen before the regular season starts.

Via Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan:

“I think that’s happening,” said Palazzolo. “I could absolutely see Mason Rudolph finding a new home before the season starts. He’s an upgrade over some other teams backups.”

Rudolph Unlikely to Win Steelers QB Job

The 27-year-old Rudolph currently finds himself on the outside looking in when it comes to the Steelers’ quarterback competition. Although head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to decide a starter for the season opener, Mitch Trubisky currently sits as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart with rookie Kenny Pickett currently pushing him. In other words, despite his strong preseason, Rudolph has little chance of winning the starting job.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the expectation is that Trubisky will start Week 1. However, once he “stumbles,” that’ll open the door for Pickett to start.

“I think the feeling around the league has been that Mitchell Trubisky was in line to be the opening day starter — the favorite to be that guy,” Schefter said on Monday, August 22. “And when you talk to people now, here’s what you keep hearing: that the young kid is ‘coming on. He’s coming quick.’ I didn’t know when they’re going to get to Kenny Pickett, but they’re going to get to Kenny Pickett at some point during the season.”

Lions Could Emerge as Rudolph’s Next Destination

While the Steelers QB competition appears to be between Trubisky and Pickett, Rudolph could quickly find a favorable destination elsewhere. As Fillipponi previously reported on August 15, one general manager believes the Lions will complete a trade for Rudolph.

“A former NFL GM told me he thinks Mason Rudolph could be traded to the Lions by the end of the week,” said Fillipponi.

Despite being the odd man out in Pittsburgh’s quarterback competition, Rudolph has shown improved play during this preseason. The former third-round draft selection has gone 26-for-36 for 220 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions through two games this preseason.

As noted by Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, Rudolph has been reduced to third-team work after being considered the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart entering the preseason.

“I think (the experience of moving around between offensive units) only hardens you, it only makes you better,” said Rudolph following the Steelers’ win over the Jaguars. “Just being adaptable, going back and forth and mesh with other teammates that you might not get to play with had you stayed with the first or second group. I can’t control it, but I was happy with the guys and the way we meshed tonight.”

Despite producing a fairly respectable record during his spot work as a starter — Rudolph is 5-4-1 with the Steelers — the fifth-year man has been frequently criticized during his tenure in Pittsburgh.

As noted by SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain, Rudolph may be the most “despised” player among the Steelers fan base.

Ironically enough, the Steelers’ preseason finale is versus the Lions. Detroit’s head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at the idea of adding another quarterback when asked during his press conference on Thursday, August 25.

“There’s always a possibility,” said Campbell. “That goes with any position. I mean, we’re still number two on the claim list. So, at the end of this, there’s nothing to say that just because somebody has made our roster that they’re staying that way.”

If neither of the Lions’ backup quarterbacks — Tim Boyle and David Blough — “take the reins” as Campbell describes, Detroit might not take long before they make a trade for Rudolph.