Steelers Announce Jersey Numbers for 2021 Draft Class

On Thursday the Pittsburgh Steelers revealed the jersey numbers that will be worn by members of the team’s 2021 Draft class, as well as those that are assigned to the rest of the newcomers on the 90-man roster.

As previously revealed, first-round running back Najee Harris will wear No. 22, the same number he wore in college at Alabama.

The numbers that will be worn by the rest of the draft class are as follows:

Pat Freiermuth – No. 88

Kendrick Green – No. 53 (Maurkice Pouncey’s old number, which Green wore in college at Illinois)

Dan Moore Jr. – No. 65

Buddy Johnson – No. 51

Isaiahh Loudermilk – No. 92

Quincy Roche – No. 48

Tre Norwood – No. 21

Pressley Harvin III – No. 6

Jersey Numbers of the Steelers’ Rookie Undrafted Free Agents

Today the Steelers also revealed the numbers that will be worn by the eight rookie undrafted free agents who were signed earlier this month.

Mark Gilbert – No. 17

Isaiah McKoy – No. 17

LaMont Wade – No. 24

Skakur Brown – No. 29

Donovan Stiner – No. 26

Calvin Bundage – No. 33

Jamar Watson – No. 50

Rico Bussy – No. 84

Of the above eight names, Brown is considered the most likely to make the team this summer, as he was projected to be a third- or fourth-round pick in the 2021 Draft. Gilbert is also notable in that he is the cousin of former New York Jets All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis, as well as the nephew of longtime NFL player Sean Gilbert.

Jersey Numbers of the Other Recently-Signed Free Agents

B.J. Finney – No. 67

DeMarkus Acy – No. 30

Miles Killebrew – No. 28

Joe Haeg – No. 71

Jarvis Miller – No. 45

Mathew Sexton – No. 80

Tyler Simmons – No. 82

Kalen Ballage – No. 35

Arthur Maulet – No. 46

Rashaad Coward – No. 79

T.J. Carter – No. 61

Jamir Jones – No. 44

Meanwhile, it’s looking more and more like wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is going to stay with No. 19, as opposed to trying to switch to No. 9, which is currently worn by kicker Chris Boswell.

Art Rooney II: Training Camp at Saint Vincent is ‘Plan A’

On Thursday Steelers president Art Rooney II also took the opportunity to provide an update on the status of training camp.

He indicated that holding training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe is ‘Plan A.’

“That’s what we’re planning for, but unfortunately there still are some issues we’ve got to iron out, and some of them have to do with the Players Association and discussions about training camp and COVID protocols and all of that,” he told Steelers.com.

Meanwhile, he’s also optimistic that Heinz Field will be full this season.

“We’re planning on having full capacity. The trends are all headed in the right direction, and we’re excited about getting our fans back in the stadium,” he said. “I just encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to go out and get vaccinated. That’s the best way for everything to get back to normal.”

The team opens with a game against the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on September 12. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 Schedule can be found here.

