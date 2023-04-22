Antonio Brown Wiggles out of Latest Legal Drama

Antonio Brown is at it again. It never ends with him. In just another incident in what’s been a laundry list of legal troubles, Brown is back in the news.

According to TMZ, a court order was issued by a Miami, Fla. judge to arrest the former Pittsburgh Steelers star for failure to pay child support.

Per his Instagram account, on April 21, Brown paid his way out of jail time by finally making good on support owed to his ex-girlfriend Wiltrice Jackson with whom he has a daughter.

Antonio Brown’s Post-NFL Life

Although Antonio Brown has never officially retired from the NFL, he last played in the 2021 season. He now has a role in another league — the National Arena League.

Initially, in March 2023, Brown purchased a stake in the Arena League’s Albany Empire, the fourth reboot of a team (Albany Firebirds) on which his father, Eddie “Touchdown” Brown, was a legend in the 1990s. According to TMZ, the elder Brown serves as the team’s vice president of football operations.

In a March 2, 2023, statement from Brown via MLFootball’s Twitter account, he said, “Imagining buying your father’s team you saw him be the greatest AFL player all-time over Kurt Warner, so for me to bring the community back give opportunities, help others live their dreams, and to be a part of greatness of something bigger than me, I’m excited!”

It should come as no surprise that Empire’s opening day started off in dramatic fashion. While walking around the arena giving autographs and posing for photos, security confronted Brown, demanding that he leave the field. The guard was seemingly unaware that Brown was the owner of the team, despite being told numerous times.

Still I maintained a level of professionalism positivity while dealing with this security today ! First Game AS AN Owner #StayEncouraged pic.twitter.com/eU724PbHR6 — AB (@AB84) April 18, 2023

There have been several new developments since announcing he’d purchased a stake. The head coach, Tom Menas, who led the team to back-to-back championships, was fired 10 days before the start of the season. On April 19, former majority owner Mark Kwarta announced he was no longer affiliated with the team, as other front office staff also left. Kwarta’s vacancy left Brown with 95 percent of the Empire — making him the majority owner.

Brown is getting some backlash for the Albany Empire shake-up and took his feelings on the subject to social media on April 22.

Now also a “rapper,” Brown’s tweet read like song lyrics:

Stop relying on my image to carry the media

I’m not going carrying no leaches around me !

Surround yourself with people that helps you be a better you !

Surround yourself around greatness that inspire you

Life about living

mind your business keep living

mind your business keep living — AB (@AB84) April 21, 2023

Brown’s professional playing career came to a screeching halt in early 2022 when he famously walked off the field after shedding his equipment and jersey in the middle of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers–New York Jets game.

He wrapped a largely controversial 12-year career with 900-plus receptions and 12,291 receiving yards, 83 touchdowns, four All-Pro honors — and a Super Bowl ring. Too bad he couldn’t have won that with the Pittsburgh Steelers.