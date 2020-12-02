Ravens-Steelers: Wednesday Injury, Participation Update

The NFL’s Pittsburgh franchise hasn’t played a game on a Wednesday since 1936, but after three postponements, it’s now likely the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off at 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC, with the seemingly more important Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting festivities to follow not long afterwards at 8 p.m.

Exactly who will be suiting up for the Ravens and Steelers is another question, as Baltimore currently has 16 players on its Reserve/COVID-19 list, including the reigning NFL MVP, quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens Offense

Former No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III (RG3) will get the start at QB, with 2019 sixth-round pick Trace McSorley (Penn State) the likely QB2, having recently been removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If McSorley isn’t able to go, the Ravens will no doubt elevate undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley from the practice squad.

There has been even more drama surrounding who will play running back for the Ravens. While rookie feature back J.K. Dobbins and longtime vet Mark Ingram are now eligible to play vs. Pittsburgh, NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya indicates that neither will suit up (which would leave Gus Edwards with the lion’s share of the workload).

Sunday Night Football's @MicheleTafoyaTV says on @dpshow that Ravens RBs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins will not play tonight. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) December 2, 2020

But Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic-Baltimore doesn’t seem totally convinced that Dobbins and Ingram will be absent.

We'll know officially on Dobbins and Ingram's status by 12:30 p.m. today. If neither is playing, Ravens could elevate Ty'Son Williams from practice squad to be No. 3 RB beyond Edwards, Hill. https://t.co/HBUzpNk0g6 — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 2, 2020

At wide receiver, the Ravens won’t have Willie Snead, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, but Baltimore will have Marquise Brown and—believe it or not—former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Dez Bryant, who had four catches for 28 yards in Baltimore’s most recent game, his first receptions in three years.

Pittsburgh fans probably won’t recognize any of Baltimore’s tight ends, as whoever gets the nod—Luke Wilson, Sean Culkin and/or Eric Tomlinson—will have to be elevated from the practice squad.

Baltimore also has a major problem at center, as its starter and backup are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Ravens might start undrafted rookie Trystan Colon-Castillo; another option is Bradley Bozeman, who has never started an NFL game at center. Of course, Colon-Castillo has not yet played in an NFL game at all.

Baltimore Ravens Defense/Special Teams

Baltimore’s defensive line has been hard hit by the virus, with three linemen (including Pro Bowler Calais Campbell) out due to COVID issues and another sidelined with an ankle injury (Brandon Williams). That leaves Derek Wolfe as the only remaining starter.

There’s less of an issue at linebacker, though OLB’s Pernell McPhee and Matthew Judon are on the COVID-list.

Critically, the Ravens will have their starting cornerbacks and safeties, though Jimmy Smith might not be available due to injury.

The Ravens will also have punter Sam Koch and kicker Justin Tucker, the latter arguably the best placekicker in the NFL. But Baltimore will have to go with its backup long snapper, as Morgan Cox is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pittsburgh recently prepared itself for a similar eventuality, having signed a long snapper and placekicker to its practice squad.

Pittsburgh Steelers Player/Coach Availability

Meanwhile, the Steelers will be short just three players due to COVID-19: running back James Conner, defensive end Stephon Tuitt and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins.

Pittsburgh is also expected to have its full complement of assistant coaches, as special teams coordinator Danny Smith was cleared to return on Wednesday morning, this according the team’s director of communications:

#Steelers Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith (illness) has been cleared to return to his coaching responsibilities. He will resume his duties today against the #Ravens. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 2, 2020

As you probably know, Pittsburgh will be wearing its color rush jerseys on Wednesday, but there will be no fans at Heinz Field, per a new order issued by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf that went into effect on November 27th.

