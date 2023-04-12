Steelers Talking ‘Possible’ Draft Trade to Vault Into Top 10: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t often trade up in the 1st round, but general manager Omar Khan may be looking to do just that in his first draft at the helm.

According to E.J. Snyder of Windy City Gridiron and The Bootleg Football podcast, the Steelers and Bears have “talked” about a trade that includes a swap of Chicago’s pick at No. 9 overall and Pittsburgh’s selection at No. 17 overall.

“Bears-Steelers is possible,” said Snyder during an NFL Draft Q&A live stream on April 10, having noted that a trade “makes sense” for both teams.

“They’ve talked about it. I know they’ve talked about it. It’s by no means assured. Trust me, every team is talking to every other team…. It’s not any sort of indicator that it is bound to happen. They have had that discussion.”

A Double Trade-Down on the Part of the Bears?

It’s certainly plausible that the Bears would be looking to move down in an effort to acquire picks. Keep in mind that Chicago general manager Ryan Poles already traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, which is how they find themselves slotted at No. 9 overall.

“Poles knows he needs a lot of players and moving down from nine to 17 still gets him a good one plus some additional picks, whatever they negotiate,” said Snyder.

Meanwhile, the Steelers could be targeting an offensive tackle, and are said to “love” Darnell Wright of Tennessee, although his name doesn’t often get mentioned among the top three tackles in the draft. That’s a list that is typically limited to Broderick Jones (Georgia), Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) and Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State), the latter of whom is said to have the “highest ceiling” of any tackle in this draft.

“The most likely connect the dots moment is that Pittsburgh needs an offensive tackle and they go up for one because there is one they like who will be gone by the time they pick at 17,” says Snyder.

But another position of need for Pittsburgh is cornerback, and trading up could position them to select from a group that includes Joey Porter Jr., Devon Witherspoon or Christian Gonzalez.

As to the cost of trading up, Pittsburgh’s 2019 trade to get Michigan linebacker Devin Bush might provide something of a guide. That year, the Steelers acquired the No. 10 overall pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for the Steelers’ 2019 1st- and 2nd-round picks (Nos. 20 and 52), as well as a 2020 third-round pick.

This year the Steelers have five picks in the first four rounds, at No. 17, No. 32, No. 49, No. 80 and No. 120 overall.

Omar Khan and Ryan Poles Were Trade Partners Last Year

For what it’s worth, Omar Khan and Bears general manager Ryan Poles have already made one trade together, one that came in the middle of last season, when the Steelers sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to Chicago in exchange for a 2nd-round pick.

So far, it has been a decidedly one-sided deal as Claypool caught just 14 passes for 140 yards in seven games for the Bears, as per Pro Football Reference. Meanwhile, Chicago finished with a league-worst record of 3-14, handing the Steelers the 1st pick in the second round of this year’s draft (No. 32 overall).