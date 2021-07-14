Bill Cowher Looks Forward to Return to Steelers’ Sideline

On Tuesday former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher met with the media to talk about his forthcoming induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Naturally, one question that came up was whether or not he ever gets “the itch” to return to coaching.

Cowher admitted he misses many aspects of coaching in the NFL.

“I miss strategizing. I miss the camaraderie with the players and coaches. I miss the buildup [to each game]. I love the instantaneous result that you get. It’s like, okay, you won or you lost and then you have to move on to the next game,” he said, before emphasizing that he doesn’t miss “the lifestyle.”

That’s one of the reasons he enjoys his work as an analyst for The NFL Today on CBS.

“I really enjoy the guys I work with. I love talking about the game every Sunday. But I also love that when the season’s over, I have time to do things I could not do when coaching…. I have so much more balance in my life than I ever had.”

‘Let Me Call One Blitz’

But football-life balance will be out the window over Hall of Fame Weekend 2021, when Cowher will be taking the opportunity to re-connect with many players and coaches, beginning with the 2021 Hall of Fame game, which will take place on the evening of Thurs. Aug. 5.

“It’s going to be a special weekend and the fact that the Cowboys are playing the Steelers on Thursday … will be a great way to kick off the 2021 season,” he said, noting that he will be on the Pittsburgh sideline and that he expects to see former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson across the field from him, which ought to bring back memories for both.

“I’m sure Jimmy will be on his sideline, I’ll be on my sideline. I’ll let Jimmy call a play, let me call one blitz. I just want one blitz. I’ll grab [former Steelers defensive coordinator and fellow Hall of Famer] Dick LeBeau, because he will probably be there too. Dick and I will be on the sideline and we’ll call one blitz…. We’ll see if we can get Mike [Tomlin] to run one,” he said with a smile.

Cowher Will Be Inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 7

As for Bill Cowher’s induction ceremony, that will take place on Sat. Aug. 7, when he will be enshrined with 19 others, including the aforementioned Jimmy Johnson and longtime Steelers safety Donnie Shell.

On Sun. Aug. 8, former Steelers offensive guard Alan Faneca will be enshrined after being introduced by ex-teammate Hines Ward. On that day, late Steelers scout/front office executive Bill Nunn will also be honored. Nunn was posthumously enshrined back in April during a special ceremony.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



Also Read:

• Steelers’ Cassius Marsh Sounds Off on ‘The Patriot Way’: Patriots ‘Treat Players Like Crap’

• Former Steelers Pro Bowl Fullback Announces Retirement

• Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins Announces Engagement to Kalabrya Gondrezick

• Pressley Harvin III ‘Cut Off’ Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith to Take Steelers Draft Call

• ’70s Steelers Squad Named Best NFL Team of Super Bowl Era