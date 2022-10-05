Bills Snap up Newly-Released Steelers WR: A ‘Possible Intel Signing’

On Wednesday Oct. 5 the Buffalo Bills signed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to its practice squad, prompting multiple NFL observers to question whether the Bills had ulterior motives when making the move. “There will likely be connections made regarding intel Roberson could provide the Bills,” noted Nick Wojton in a USA Today Bills Wire article announcing the transaction, a thought that has been echoed by fans, including one Bills supporter who characterized the move as a “possible intel signing.”

Jaquarii Roberson Signed With the Steelers Last Month

Recall that Roberson originally signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad on Sept. 7; he remained on the team for less than a week before he was waived to make room for outside linebacker Ryan Anderson. The Steelers subsequently re-signed Roberson on Sept. 20, only to release him again on Oct. 4, opening the door for him to join the Bills and add “a small level of gamesmanship between the two AFC teams,” as Steelers Depot put it.

In fact, Pittsburgh was Roberson’s second NFL team, as the rookie undrafted free agent signed with the Cowboys in May, only to get waived during the preseason. He played his college football for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, where caught a total of 146 passes for 2,158 yards and 17 touchdowns over the course of 40 games.

It’s worth noting that Buffalo has a handful of injured receivers on its Week 5 injury report, including Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder, both of whom missed practice on Wednesday with ankle injuries. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie also missed practice with a concussion.

Meanwhile, veteran wideout Tavon Austin was released from Buffalo’s practice squad on Wednesday after “both parties agreed to part ways,” per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The #Bills and WR Tavon Austin have agreed to part ways, as @SalSports reported. Austin was on Buffalo’s practice squad. Will now seek an opportunity for more playing time elsewhere. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 5, 2022

As for Roberson, he’s wearing No. 81 with the Bills, as seen in the following video from Bills practice.

Bills have yet to announce his addition, but here's video of WR Jaquarii Roberson @WKBW pic.twitter.com/L7B8GKjR9w — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 5, 2022

Steelers Rookie Calvin Austin Eligible to Return

Meanwhile, Steelers rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III returned to practice on Wednesday, his first practice since being placed on injured reserve prior to the season opener.

Austin suffered a foot injury during training camp and went on to miss all three preseason games, as well as the first four games of the regular season.

Speaking about Wednesday’s practice, Austin said: “It felt great. It’s almost like it’s a new season how long it’s been. Just to get back out there, run, participate in individual, team, be out there with the guys and compete and work with them. This is what I do. I love football,” he told Steelers.com.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate Austin to the 53-man roster, or he has to remain on the injured reserve list for the remainder of the season.

You may recall that the team selected Austin in the fourth round of this year’s draft (No. 138 overall), foiling the plans of the Baltimore Ravens, who aimed to take him one pick later.

Austin has been called a “day 3 draft steal,” and opened eyes with standout performances in training camp before getting hurt.