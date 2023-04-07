Steelers Projected to Snatch ‘Ultra-Athletic’ Prospect Through Major Draft Trade

The 2023 NFL draft will be the first for Omar Khan as the Pittsburgh Steelers general manager. It wouldn’t be a surprise to many if he attempts to make a big splash.

At least that’s what Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner predicted. Renner projected the Steelers to deal their first-round pick along with Day 2 and 3 selections to the Houston Texans for the No. 12 overall pick.

After the proposal trade, Renner slotted Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones to the Steelers at No. 12.

“The Steelers saw the tackle run and decided to flip Pick Nos. 17, 80 and 120 to jump the tackle-needy Jets for Broderick Jones,” Renner wrote. “He could truthfully replace either of the Steelers’ starters on the outside from last year.”

Jones spent three seasons at Georgia, helping the program win two national championships. He started all 15 games at left tackle during the 2022 season.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave multiple reasons why Jones will be one of the top players selected in this year’s draft.

“Ultra-athletic tackle prospect with the size, length and potential to develop into a plus starter on the left side,” Zierlein wrote. “Jones isn’t a finished product, but the physical and athletic gifts allow for a projection as a good, long-time starter.”

How Jones Fits With the Steelers

The Steelers have addressed the interior of their offensive line with the signings of guars Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig. But Pittsburgh hasn’t added a serious starting contender at offensive tackle this offseason.

Depending on how the draft board unfolds, the Steelers could add a tackle early in the 2023 draft.

Renner didn’t have an offensive tackle picked in his first-round mock draft until the Chicago Bears at No. 9 selection. But that selection started a run in Renner’s latest mock.

That run included offensive tackles Darnell Wright to the Bears at No. 9, Peter Skoronski to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10, and Paris Johnson Jr. to the Tennessee Titans at No. 12.

To ensure landing one of the top remaining tackles, Renner had the Steelers trading up to join the run.

Jones is a consensus top 5 offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL draft class. ESPN’s draft rankings have Jones rated as the third-best tackle, including the No. 15 overall player.

The Athletic big board also has Jones ranked the No. 3 offensive tackle.

Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade Coming for Steelers?

The Steelers are an organization known for taking the best available player in the first round.

But team beat reporters and analysts such as Mark Kaboly have identified Pittsburgh’s top draft needs this year as cornerback, tackle, and defensive line. The best players, including Jones, at those three positions may be gone before the Steelers first-round pick at No. 17.

“The NFL Draft is still a month away but the reality of the situation is that the Steelers are in real danger of finding themselves in no-man’s-land once the 17th pick is on the clock,” Kaboly wrote. “It’s a real possibility that all the top 17-worthy players the Steelers are believed to be interested in are off the board.”

Since that column from Kaboly on March 28, there have been more predictions of the Steelers trading up as Renner projected.

Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Risdon predicted the Steelers to move up the draft board to No. 12 to draft offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

Heavy Sports’ Allison Koehler projected the Steelers to make a deal with the Eagles to jump to No. 10 in the first round. Koehler identified tackle or cornerback as the best position groups to target after a trade up.

The Steelers have moved up the draft board in the first round just three times in the last 20 years. But with Khan now the Pittsburgh general manager, a blockbuster trade to guarantee landing a more impactful player is not out of the question.