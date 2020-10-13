Browns’ Baker Mayfield Ties Unique Ben Roethlisberger Record

This past Sunday the Cleveland Browns beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-23 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland to move to 4-1. In winning the game, Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield notched the eleventh home win of his career (11-6-1). More notably, he is now tied with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as the winningest quarterback in FirstEnergy Stadium history (which was known as Cleveland Browns Stadium through 2012).

That’s right. With a record of 11-2-1, Roethlisberger has long had more wins at Cleveland’s home stadium—which opened on September 12, 1999—than any Cleveland Browns quarterback. This despite the fact that Roethlisberger hasn’t won in Cleveland since 2017, as the 2018 game ended in a tie and he missed the 2019 game as a result of his season-ending elbow injury.

Now Mayfield and Roethlisberger have more than two dozen Browns quarterbacks in their rearview mirror—including Derek Anderson (second in FirstEnergy Stadium wins with 10)—as well as Tim Couch, Johnny Manziel, Brady Quinn and Colt McCoy.

When Can Baker Mayfield Eclipse Ben Roethlisberger?

Baker Mayfield figures to get his first chance to become the winningest quarterback in FirstEnergy Stadium history on Sunday November 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. If he fails to break the tie that day—a record that is more than 21 years in the making and one that Roethlisberger has held since 2017—the Browns also have home games against the Houston Texans (November 15) and Philadelphia Eagles (November 22) before the Baltimore Ravens come to town on December 14.

If Mayfield wins at least two of those starts, he’ll probably be able to put Roethlisberger’s record behind him for good. If not, the Steelers QB may get an opportunity to pad his record in Cleveland when the teams meet at FirstEnergy Stadium in the regular season finale on January 3, 2021.

Ben Roethlisberger’s Record Against the Browns in Pittsburgh

Meanwhile, Roethlisberger will get a chance to improve on his home record against the Browns when the teams meet at Heinz Field this Sunday. For all his success in Cleveland, he’s been even more successful at home, with a career mark of 12-0 against the Browns at Heinz Field for a total record of 23-2-1. All of which makes Cleveland’s decision to pass on Roethlisberger (in favor of tight end Kellen Winslow Jr.) during the 2004 NFL Draft even more painful.

Footnote on Baker Mayfield’s Record at FirstEnergy Stadium

By the way, some sports media outlets have been reporting that Mayfield has already moved ahead of Roethlisberger as the winningest quarterback in FirstEnergy Stadium history, including Sports Illustrated and USA Today BrownsWire.

Baker Mayfield is now the QB with the most career wins at FirstEnergy Stadium https://t.co/ZPAB0xDa5P — The Browns Wire (@TheBrownsWire) October 12, 2020

But these outlets appear to be getting ahead of themselves, as you can see from Baker Mayfield’s Pro Football Reference page. The confusion looks to stem from the Jets-Browns game on Thursday September 20, 2018, in which Mayfield entered the contest in relief of starting QB Tyrod Taylor and the Browns went on to win 21-17. But as the starter, Taylor was credited with the victory. Some media appear to have the story right, though, including WKYC-TV Channel 3 in Ohio.

