Browns’ Myles Garrett: ‘I’ll Walk Away From Any Situation’

Prior to the start of the regular season Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett claimed he wanted to have a “face-to-face” with Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, presumably to clear the air over the November 2019 fight that got him suspended for what amounted to six games.

On Friday Garrett was singing a different tune, telling the media, “I haven’t thought about” approaching Rudolph on the field on Sunday, insisting that he is “focusing on how I’m going to get to Ben [Roethlisberger].” As for Rudolph, he said, “I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it, whether that’s down the road or whenever we see each other. I’m just focused on the game plan and getting the win….”

Myles Garrett: After the Whistle, ‘That’s on Them’

Moreover, he insists he won’t be involved in any post-whistle altercations on Sunday, indicating that if any such problem arises it will be the Steelers who are at fault.

“I’m just ready to play within the six seconds that the average play lasts,” said Garrett. “After that, that’s on them. I’ll walk away from any situation that we have and whenever we have to snap the ball again, I’ll be there.”

Meanwhile, Garrett claims he’s not especially concerned about the Steelers trying to “bait him” into taking a penalty or doing something otherwise ill-advised.

“Just play within the whistle,” he added. “Don’t be worried about what they’re doing to frustrate us or knock us off our game. I think they are going to play a clean, fair game and we are going to do the same.”

Naturally, all eyes will be on Garrett on Sunday, as it will be the first time he has faced the Steelers since November 14, 2019, when he ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him over the head with it during a late game fight. Garrett was suspended indefinitely after the incident but was reinstated in February of this year. Other players were also suspended in the wake of the incident, with Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi held out one game and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey suspended two games for kicking Garrett while coming to Rudolph’s defense.

Never mind that the two teams have played since that incident, with the Steelers winning 20-13 at Heinz Field on December 1 of last year.

Myles Garrett on Playing at Heinz Field

On-field efforts aside, Garrett knows that the fans in Pittsburgh won’t appreciate his presence, though he notes that would be the case regardless of circumstances.

“We’re the Browns,” said Garrett. “I expect to get booed, especially when there are any fans in the stadium. Just go out there and do it like we would against any team.

“As a football player, you’re not supposed to let the atmosphere affect you. You have to play within yourself and allow those emotions to remain inside of you but not guide you in your actions. Just play how you always have no matter if someone is there or no one is there.”

Garrett can also take comfort in knowing that he has the support of his Browns teammates. Earlier this week running back Kareem Hunt said he was dedicating Sunday’s effort to Garrett, calling him “a great person.”

“Yes, we love Myles,” added Hunt. “We have Myles’ back no matter what, and he definitely has ours too. We all that know. Can’t ask for a better teammate than Myles.”

