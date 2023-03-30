Bud Dupree Leaves Steelers Visit Without a Deal

Bud Dupree Watch intensified on March 30 as news that the linebacker was meeting with his former team was announced. Every day for the last six, diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been checking for official word, a possibility ever since March 24 when ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Steelers were bringing him in.

Visits often end with a contract being hammered out, but it didn’t happen this time around.

Bud Dupree officially visiting Steelers today. Not many players visit and leave without a contract. We shall see in this case. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 30, 2023

It all started when Dupree posted a video of him in Pittsburgh to his Instagram account. Immediately Steelers Nation went bananas. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac confirmed that Dupree was, in fact, in town to meet with the Steelers. He was also the first to report that a deal didn’t get done.

“Bud Dupree had physical and met with Steelers, but no contract details were discussed — yet. Dupree would be a backup to 90 and 56, if a deal is reached,” Dulac tweeted.