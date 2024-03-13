Steelers Connected to Former All-Pro WR After Diontae Johnson Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers added starting cornerback Donte Jackson through a trade on March 12. In the process, though, the Steelers created a big hole at wide receiver, giving up veteran Diontae Johnson. In the past four seasons, Johnson recorded 332 catches for 3,683 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

On March 13, SI.com’s All Steelers’ Noah Strackbein proposed the idea of the Steelers replacing Johnson with former first-round pick Calvin Ridley.

“[Ridley] holds no connection to the Steelers but would be the biggest name they could sign on the open market,” wrote Strackbein.

“Ridley, 29, is coming off a 1,000-yard season with eight touchdowns.”

With the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, Ridley had 76 catches and 1,016 receiving yards with those 8 scores. He also had 23 rushing yards.

In 2020, Ridley posted 90 catches for 1,374 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns on his way to second-team All-Pro with the Atlanta Falcons.