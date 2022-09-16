Warriors’ Draymond Green Replies to Cam Heyward; Browns Try out Ex-Steelers Lineman

On the Sept. 14 episode of the Not Just Football podcast, Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Cam Heyward and co-host Hayden Walsh floated the idea of Heyward boxing Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green after both players retire. It was all in fun, with Heyward declaring that he has no intention of following in Le’Veon Bell’s footsteps and getting in the ring with a fellow professional athlete.

Nevertheless, Green took the time to reply to Heyward on Twitter, saying: “I definitely will do all the talking big fella… as the promoter! I’m not getting in anyone’s boxing ring… NO SIR!!! Go Steelers!”

I definitely will do all the talking big fella… as the promoter! I’m not getting in anyones boxing ring… NO SIR!!! Go Steelers! 1-0 https://t.co/gSA4B6Qnwa — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 16, 2022

For what it’s worth, Heyward and Green are similar in age (33 and 32, respectively), but Heyward is 65 pounds heavier. Green entered the NBA in 2012 as a 2nd-round pick of the Warriors. He has since won four NBA titles with Golden State and was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17.

Browns Try out Carlos Davis’ Twin Brother

Meanwhile, on Friday the Cleveland Browns worked out former Steelers defensive lineman Khalil Davis, the twin brother of current Steelers D-lineman Carlos Davis. He’s one of several defensive linemen the Browns had in for workouts — as per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network — perhaps part of the fallout from the team discipline being faced by rookie 4th-round pick Perrion Winfrey.

Pittsburgh originally signed Khalil Davis to its practice squad on November 1, 2021, with the move coming less than a month after an attempt to claim him on waivers. He went on to sign a one-year Reserve/Futures contract but was waived in late August (along with his brother Carlos), when Pittsburgh reduced its roster to 53 players. Pittsburgh quickly re-signed Carlos to its practice squad, leaving his younger brother unemployed.

Of course, Pittsburgh’s defensive line group is arguably the strongest unit on the team, led by the aforementioned Cam Heyward and fellow starters Tyson Alualu and Larry Ogunjobi. The position group also features solid depth in the form of Chris Wormley, Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk, not to mention under-the-radar rookie Demarvin Leal.

Khalil Davis was selected in the 6th-round of the 2020 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one round before the Steelers selected Carlos Davis No. 232 overall.

Like his brother, Khalil played his college football at Nebraska. After getting selected No. 194 overall he appeared in a pair of regular-season games as a rookie, during which time he recorded two tackles and two quarterback hits. The 6-foot-1, 308-pounder also played in two postseason games on the way to winning Super Bowl LV as a rookie.

It remains to be seen if the Browns will sign Khalil Davis. Conceivably he could provide the Browns with valuable intel, as the two AFC North rivals will tangle is less than a week, with the Steelers scheduled to visit Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium for a Thursday Night Football game on Sept. 22.

Tennessee Titans Try out LB Ron’Dell Carter

In yet another tryout of note, the Tennessee Titans worked out linebacker Ron’Dell Carter on Friday. Carter was with the Steelers during training camp and the preseason before he was part of the same round of roster cuts as Khalil Davis. The Titans are in need of outside linebacker help, as the Steelers recently poached David Anenih, signing him to the active roster to replace the void left by reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, who has been placed on injured reserve.

Patriots-Steelers Injury Update

Last but not least, Pittsburgh released its third and final injury report of the week on Friday, with all four of the team’s injured players — RB Najee Harris (foot), CB Levi Wallace (ankle), LB Robert Spillane (eye) and offensive lineman Mason Cole (ankle) — listed as full participants in Friday’s practice.

The Patriots have a half-dozen players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game: S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin); T Trent Brown (ankle); LB Raekwon McMillian (thumb); S Adrian Phillips (ribs); RB Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder) and CB Shaun Wade (ankle).