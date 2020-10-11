Chase Claypool Breaks Rookie Franchise Record in Steelers Win

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool had a big coming out party on T.J. Watt’s birthday today, scoring four touchdowns on the way to a 38-29 Steelers victory. With the win, Pittsburgh moved to 4-0 for the first time since the 1978 and 1979 seasons, both of which concluded with Super Bowl triumphs, over the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

However, the outcome of the game was very much in doubt until the final minutes, when a Steven Nelson interception of a long Carson Wentz pass put the game out of reach. Never mind the fact that the Steelers built a 31-14 third-quarter lead, only to allow the Eagles to close to 31-29. Pittsburgh has never lost a home game in which it had a 17-point lead, but it came kissing close to happening today until Ben Roethlisberger threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool to seal the game.

Chase Claypool’s Record-Setting Day

Speaking of Claypool, the Steelers rookie (selected 49th overall out of Notre Dame), caught seven passes for 110 yards with three touchdown catches. He also had three carries for six yards and a touchdown run. In the process he became the first Steelers rookie to rush for a touchdown and catch a TD pass since running back Franco Harris did it in 1972.

By virtue of catching three touchdown passes, he also became the first Steelers rookie to accomplish that feat since tight end Eric Green in 1990.

He also became the first rookie in NFL history to catch three touchdown passes and rush for another score.

Only a handful of NFL rookies have ever scored four touchdowns in game, the others being Emmitt Smith, Earl Campbell, Gale Sayers and Jim Brown. For what it’s worth, all four of those individuals are now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sayers holds the record for most touchdowns in a game with six, which he accomplished in 1965.

Of course, Claypool couldn’t have done it without Roethslisberger, who completed 27 of 34 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Big Ben now has a 24-2 career record at Heinz Field during the month of October.

Pittsburgh’s offensive explosion ended the team’s streak of failing to score 30 points in a game at 23 games, which dated back to Week 12 of 2018.

That's the first time since Week 12 of the 2018 season the Steelers scored 30 or more points in a game — ending a 23-game drought that was the longest in the NFL. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 11, 2020

The offense could not end its streak of failing to score a touchdown on its opening drive, a streak that has now been extended to 22 games.

David DeCastro Injured, Again

On the downside, the Steelers lost Pro Bowl right guard David DeCastro to an abdominal injury in the first quarter.

INJURY UPDATE: #Steelers G David DeCastro (abdomen) has been downgraded to OUT for today's game. https://t.co/cvelqWr0FQ — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 11, 2020

Rookie Kevin Dotson filled in for DeCastro the rest of the way.

The Steelers also lost second-year wide receiver Diontae Johnson to a back injury.

#Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is questionable to return to today's game with a back injury. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 11, 2020

Johnson is having a very rough season from an injury perspective, having already dealt with toe and back injuries, plus a concussion.

The Steelers are scheduled to return to action next Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field against the Cleveland Browns.

