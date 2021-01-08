Steelers’ Chris Boswell Remains ‘Limited’

On Friday the Pittsburgh Steelers held their third and final practice before Sunday’s AFC Wild Card round game against the Cleveland Browns. The good news is that the team as a whole is healthier than it has been in some time.

In terms of the currently active players, “kicker Chris Boswell (groin) was limited for the second straight day, but he is the only player who wasn’t a full go on Friday,” according to Steelers.com.

Boswell a Game Time Decision?

The Steelers haven’t formally released any information as to the likelihood that Boswell plays on Sunday night. But special teams coach Danny Smith has indicated that “Boswell could be a game time decision,” this according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Of course, considering his position, the nature of the injury, and the cold weather, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Matthew Wright subs in for him for the third week in a row. It could be catastrophic if Boswell starts and further injures himself and is unable to continue (unless Wright is also active for the game).

Other than Boswell, the players that have been nursing injuries were all full participants in practice on Friday. That includes strong safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), cornerback Steven Nelson (knee), nose tackle Tyson Alualu (ankle) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (quadriceps).

In addition, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and defensive end Isaiah Buggs (illness), were back at practice on Friday after being held out on Thursday.

It’s also possible that offensive guard Matt Feiler and/or inside linebacker Robert Spillane will be activated to the 53-man roster prior to Sunday’s game. Both have been practicing all week, yet both remain on injured reserve.

Injury/Participation Status: Cleveland Browns

As for Sunday’s opponent, the Cleveland Browns have not yet released an updated injury report and don’t figure to do so until after their first practice of the week, which is scheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

However, they have already labeled seven players as being “questionable” (50/50) for Sunday’s game, including two first-team All-Pro players and second-team All-Pro Wyatt Teller.

The Questionables

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder)

DT Sheldon Richardson (neck)

CB M.J. Stewart (calf)

OG Wyatt Teller (ankle)

CB Terrance Mitchell (NIR)

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion)

OT Jack Conklin (knee)

According to Jake Trotter, who covers the Browns for ESPN, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski is “confident” that both Myles Garrett and Sheldon Richardson will play against the Steelers.

Garrett was named first-team All-Pro for 2020 on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, fellow first-team All-Pro Jack Conklin has a knee issue, but the reason he is listed as questionable for Sunday is due to an illness that will cause him to miss practice on Friday.

Browns’ OT Jack Conklin is not practicing today and is listed as questionable for Sunday vs. Pittsburgh due to an illness. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2021

Last but not least, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is still recovering from the concussion he suffered last Sunday on an exceptionally hard hit from Steelers backup safety Sean Davis.

