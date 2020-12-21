Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Could Create Opportunity for Le’Veon Bell

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell hasn’t done much for the Kansas City Chiefs since he was signed as a free agent in mid-October. Entering Sunday’s game at New Orleans, Bell had just 41 carries for 162 yards and one touchdown in seven games, plus 11 receptions for 76 yards.

But Bell may get a lot more opportunity to shine in the coming weeks, if Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s hip/leg/groin injury is anywhere near as bad as it looked.

On a first and goal running play in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the starting running back’s left leg got bent back very awkwardly, and he could put no weight on the leg as he was helped off the field at the Superdome.

Edwards-Helaire has had x-rays on his knee and hip, which were negative, but “the rookie will undergo further evaluation on Monday,” according to Pro Football Talk.

Matt Verderame, National NFL Reporter for FanSided, says that evaluation will include an MRI, and that the main worry is the rookie running back’s groin.

At this point, the main concern is the groin, source adds. https://t.co/3HMAwN9VRm — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 21, 2020

Le’Veon Bell Goes Down Awkwardly After Illegal Tackle

Meanwhile, it appears that Le’Veon Bell—who is second to Edwards-Helaire on the Chiefs depth chart at running back—seemed to narrowly escape serious injury himself on Sunday.

Minutes after Edwards-Helaire left the game, Bell appeared to get injured when he was dragged to the ground by his facemask by Saints linebacker Demario Davis, who was assessed a personal foul penalty on the play.

Between Sunday’s injuries and his failed stint as a member of the New York Jets, it’s no wonder Bell sent the following tweet after the game.

2 weeks left of 2020…thank goodness 🙏🏾 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 17, 2020

Of course, Bell can’t complain too much. Kansas City beat New Orleans, 32-29, to move to 13-1 and maintain hold of the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Bell finished the contest with 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, plus one reception for 14 yards, his most productive game as a member of the Chiefs.

As for Edwards-Helaire, he has 181 carries for 803 yards and four rushing touchdowns this season, plus 36 receptions for 297 yards and a touchdown reception.

Former Steelers Lineman Chris Hubbard Injured Against Giants

In another notable development involving a former Steeler, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard appeared to suffer a right knee injury while playing right guard for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football.

The injury occurred on Cleveland’s second offensive play, with Hubbard substituting for Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller, who was held out of the game due to an injury of his own.

Whatever happened to Hubbard, it was enough to draw a very visible reaction from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield:

Shortly afterwards, Hubbard was ruled out from returning to the game.

Hubbard’s injury occurred on the same field where Steelers right tackle Zach Banner suffered his season-ending ACL injury during Pittsburgh’s 2020 opener, a 26-16 win over the Giants.

