Colts Releasing Former Steelers Safety: Report

On Monday morning, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Indianapolis Colts are releasing former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis.

Colts have released veteran safety Sean Davis, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2021

Davis, 27, signed a one-year contract with the Colts in April, having appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers in 2020.

Davis’ Steelers Career: A Quick Review

Sean Davis was a 2016 second-round draft pick of the Steelers out of Maryland (No. 58 overall). He got off to a good start in Pittsburgh, as he started nine games as a rookie and recorded 69 total tackles, which won him the Joe Greene Great Performance Award, given annually to the team’s top rookie.

He went on to start 31 more games over the next two seasons, but the Steelers moved on from him after he injured his shoulder during the second game of the 2019 campaign. The next day, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert traded a first-round pick to acquire Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

As such, the Steelers expressed little interest in retaining him when he hit unrestricted free agency in March 2020, which is when he inked a one-year, $5 million contract with Washington. When he failed to make Washington’s 53-man roster, that allowed the Steelers to bring him back for the 2020 season, serving as a backup and special teamer.

All told, Davis appeared in 64 games with the Steelers, responsible for 259 tackles (201 solo), along with five interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Pittsburgh’s 2016 Draft Class: An Update

At the moment, not a single member of Pittsburgh’s 2016 draft class is with the organization. First-round pick Artie Burns is with Chicago, having re-signed with the Bears after missing all of last season with a torn ACL, which he suffered during training camp.

Third-round draft choice Javon Hargrave is in the middle of a three-year, $39 million contract that he signed with Philadelphia last spring. Hargrave got off to a slow start with the Eagles after suffering an upper body injury during his first training camp with the team. But he rebounded well enough to start 11 of the 15 games in which he played, recording 38 total tackles (16 solo), plus 4.5 sacks.

Much like Davis, fourth-round pick Jerald Hawkins had a second go-round with the Steelers last season, who signed him off Houston’s practice squad after right tackle Zach Banner tore his ACL versus the New York Giants. He was inked by New England in late July following a tryout, but was released by the Patriots in mid-August.

Meanwhile, seventh-round linebacker Tyler Matakevich is in the midst of a two-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, one that expires in 2022. The Steelers figure to renew acquaintances with him on Sept. 12, when the two teams meet in their respective season openers.

Pittsburgh’s other 2016 draft picks, outside linebacker Travis Feeney (sixth round) and wide receiver Demarcus Ayers (seventh round) were never able to establish themselves in the league.

