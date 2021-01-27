Steelers Considering Another Former Chargers Assistant

On Monday the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the hiring of Alfredo Roberts as tight ends coach, who served in the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

Today Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that another displaced Chargers assistant, James Campen, 56, is under consideration for Pittsburgh’s open offensive line coach position.

Steelers talking to former long-time Packers offensive line coach James Campen to be in charge of their offensive line, per source. Campen was with LA Chargers last season but was let go when Anthony Lynn was fired. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 27, 2021

Campen is a Former Packers Player, Assistant Coach

James Campen entered the NFL with the New Orleans Saints in 1987 after playing collegiately at Tulane. After two years with the Saints he moved on to the Packers, where he played for five seasons, including three as Green Bay’s starting center. All told, he appeared in 67 NFL games, with 50 starts.

Yet he didn’t begin his NFL coaching career until 2004, when he was named assistant offensive line coach for the Packers. He was promoted to offensive line coach in 2007 and remained in that role for 12 seasons, adding the title of run game coordinator in 2018.

Since that time he’s been something of a vagabond, first moving to Cleveland to serve as associate head coach and offensive line coach for the Browns for one season. Then, for the second year in a row, he was left without a job after a head coaching change, prompting a move to Los Angeles to work for the Chargers. Now he’s unemployed yet again, thanks to the dismissal of ex-Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

If Campen is hired by the Steelers he would replace Shaun Sarrett, who was fired two weeks ago but has reportedly been hired as the assistant offensive line coach of the Chargers. Under Sarrett the Steelers offensive line allowed the fewest sacks in the league (14), with the next closest teams (Green Bay and Indianapolis) allowing 21 sacks each. But Pittsburgh’s offensive line also paved the way for the fewest rushing yards in the league (1,351).

Pittsburgh has interviewed another candidate, Hank Fraley, for its open offensive line coach position, but Fraley was retained by the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, Steelers assistant offensive line coach Adrian Klemm remains on staff. He was hired for the role in February 2019. A three-time Super Bowl champion as a player for the New England Patriots, Klemm served as associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach at UCLA between 2012-16.

Three-Fifths of Pittsburgh’s O-Line on the Wrong Side of 30

Klemm and the offensive line coach to be named later will likely be integrating at least three new starters over the course of the next season or two. Starting right guard David DeCastro, 31, is entering the last year of his contract, as is starting center Maurkice Pouncey, 31, who is said to be considering retirement. Moreover, starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, 32, is a pending unrestricted free agent and not expected to be retained.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also has several other openings on his staff, including defensive backs coach and quarterbacks coach. Last year’s QB coach, Matt Canada, has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Also Read:

• Former Steelers Wide Receiver Signed by CFL’s Toronto Argonauts

• Former Steelers QB Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges Finds New NFL Home