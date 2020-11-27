Steelers’ Joe Haden Involved in Car Crash

On Friday Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was involved in a car accident. Haden tweeted out a nine-second video from the scene which appears to show a black Rolls Royce having been impacted by another vehicle. Along with the video, Haden sent a message that said “I’m good. Stay prayed up!”

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Cancels Friday’s Practice

Meanwhile, Brooke Pryor of ESPN relates that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin cancelled practice on Friday, “awaiting word from the league for more clarification on this weekend’s game.”

According to Pro Football Talk, “on-site point-of-care testing resulted in one more positive result from a Ravens player on Friday.”

PFT goes on to note that “there’s speculation within the Ravens organization that the league will wait for the [more reliable off-site PCR test] results before making a final decision about whether to play the Ravens-Steelers game on Sunday.”

PFT’s Mike Florio also goes on to say that “if the game can’t be played Sunday, look for Tuesday to emerge as the alternative, given that the league wants to avoid moving games to an eighteenth week for as long as possible.”

Ravens-Steelers Tentatively Moved to Tuesday Night?

That dovetails with new reporting from Adam Schefter of ESPN, who reports that the league has tentatively moved the game to Tuesday night.

Ravens-Steelers being tentatively moved from Sunday to Tuesday night, per @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

This would in turn lead to the forthcoming Ravens-Cowboys game being moved, as the Ravens are currently scheduled to play again (at home) vs. the Cowboys on the night of Thursday December 3rd.

To be sure, moving the game to a Week 18 would be disadvantageous to the Steelers on a number of different levels.

First, it would give a currently shorthanded Ravens team the chance to get back to health. The Ravens currently have two just quarterbacks who could appear in a game, those being No. 2 QB Robert Griffin III and rookie practice squad QB Tyler Huntley (Utah). The Ravens are also significantly shorthanded at running back, and on the offensive and defensive lines.

Second, it would require the Steelers to play the Ravens immediately before starting the postseason—and might even cause the Steelers to lose their playoff bye week.

As it stands now, the Steelers (10-0) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and would have a bye during the first round of the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) are currently the second seed in the AFC.

