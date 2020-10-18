Steelers Inactives Include 2 Starters, 1 Rookie

This morning the Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of inactive players for today’s game against the Cleveland Browns, who will be attempting to win at Heinz Field for the first time since 2003.

OG David DeCastro

WR Diontae Johnson

QB Josh Dobbs

LB Ulysees Gilbert III

TE Zach Gentry

DT Carlos Davis – rookie

Steelers Lineup Changes

With DeCastro out with an abdominal injury, the Steelers will turn to rookie fourth-round pick Kevin Dotson, who will make the second start of his young NFL career. To date, Dotson is the highest-rated pass blocking guard in the NFL, this according to Pro Football Focus.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Deon Cain was elevated from the practice squad to take Diontae Johnson’s spot on the roster. (Johnson has a back injury suffered last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.)

The blow of losing Johnson has been softened by the emergence of rookie standout Chase Claypool, who won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors last week. The Steelers also have a capable backup punt returner in Ray-Ray McCloud, who has returned two punts this season for an average of 12.5 yards and remains the team’s primary kickoff returner, with seven returns for 192 yards (27.4 average).

In case you’re wondering, rookie undrafted free agent James Pierre is the third-string punt returner. Pierre is a 6-foot-2 cornerback out of Florida Atlantic.

As per usual, the Steelers go into the game against the Browns with only two active quarterbacks, starter Ben Roethlisberger and backup Mason Rudolph, who may or may not have a face-to-face with Cleveland DE Myles Garrett before the game.

Roethlisberger has a career record of 23-2-1 against the Browns and is 12-0 against Cleveland at Heinz Field.

Cleveland Browns Inactives, Lineup Changes

As for Cleveland’s list of inactives, the names in question are:

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

S Karl Joseph

LB Jacob Phillips

G Wyatt Teller

DE Joe Jackson

DE Vincent Taylor

Cleveland has said it expects former Steelers right tackle Chris Hubbard to start at guard in place of Wyatt Teller. Meanwhile Sheldrick Redwine will start at safety. Redwine is a second-year player out of the University of Miami who was selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Redwine made five starts for the Browns last season, with 41 tackles (27 solo) and two passes defensed. This will be his first start of the 2020 season. So far this year he has three tackles (1 solo), as well as one interception and one pass defensed.

Meanwhile, at least some of the Browns players who were listed as “questionable” on Friday’s injury report will play against the Steelers, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

The health of Browns punter Jamie Gillan also bears watching, as he suffered a groin injury during practice on Thursday and was a “limited participant” on Friday. If Gillan is unable to punt, placekicker Cody Parkey is expected to handle the punting duties.

