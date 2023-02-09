Steelers’ Rookie Sends Message to Rest of the NFL

Rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens became NFL household names for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. But it was one of the team’s other rookies who recently had a message for the rest of the league.

“For a rookie class to be thrown into the fire that brings confidence. Looking back at year one, looking at the film, we know what we can do,” defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal said to Steelers.com. “We know we can do better.

“Going into year two it feels like it’s going to be scary.”

Leal, who Pittsburgh drafted in the third round last year, started twice for the Steelers as a rookie. He is one of four players from the 2022 rookie class that could be a major contributor for the team going forward.

Success of Steelers’ 2022 Rookie Class

Looking at Pittsburgh’s rookie class from last year, it’s hard not to share Leal’s excitement.

Pickett and Pickens were the team’s top two draft choices in 2022. Pickett left something to be desired from a statistical standpoint as a rookie, throwing 7 touchdowns versus 9 interceptions. But he recorded 3 fourth-quarter comebacks and 4 game-winning drives, 2 of which came in exciting victories on Christmas Eve and in Week 17 against rival Baltimore.

Pickens was arguably even more impressive. His involvement in the offense progressed slowly, but he finished second on the team with 801 receiving yards. Pickens was also first among Steelers pass catchers with 4 touchdowns.

He was particularly dangerous downfield. Pickens averaged 15.4 yards per catch while only one other Steelers receiver had more than 12 yards per reception in 2022.

The other receiver who posted more than 12 yards per catch was tight end Connor Heyward, who the Steelers drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Similar to Pickett, Heyward’s impact was minimal on the stat sheet, but he made some big plays when needed. Heyward caught a touchdown in a 19-16 victory against Atlanta and rushed for 21 yards on an end around to seal the victory on Christmas Eve.

In Week 18, Heyward posted a season-high 3 receptions for 45 yards, one of which came on a key third-down play.

With Leal in the mix as well, the Steelers’ 2022 draft class has a chance to make an impact on the organization for years. Leal posted 14 combined tackles, including 1 for a loss, and 3 pass defenses in 2022.

Leal plans to make an even bigger impact during 2023.

“I just want to improve everything,” said Leal. “All phases of the game. Make sure I am a better me. All phases. I need to work on all phases. It’s never going to stop.”

More Contributors Coming from 2022 Rookie Class for Steelers?

Landing four impactful player in one draft is pretty big deal. But it’s possible the Steelers could have more contributors from last year’s rookie class.

Depending on what happens at linebacker in free agency for the Steelers, seventh-round pick Mark Robinson could have an opportunity for playing time.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac recently suggested that the Steelers could change their approach at linebacker this offseason depending on how Robinson develops.

“I think the plan is to see how ready Mark Robinson is for 2023,” wrote Dulac in response to a message about how the Steelers improve inside linebacker.

Furthermore, wide receiver Calvin Austin expects to be back healthy. In his Instagram story on January 31, he posted a picture on video of himself running with the caption, “Rehab is going well and I’m excited for next year.”

Austin missed the entire 2022 season with a foot injury. He posted a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons and averaged 16.3 yards per reception in four years at Memphis during college.

It’s no wonder Leal is excited about next season with the Steelers’ 2022 rookie class.