Steelers’ Devin Bush Shares Disturbing Video, Teammates React

On Sunday Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush sent out a daylong stream of decidedly odd tweets that had followers questioning his mental health (and wondering whether his account had been hacked), while also encouraging him to stop tweeting.

His response?

Pay me and I will delete my account.

Seriously pay me off. I’ll delete my page and all — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 4, 2021

At least one Twitter user seems to have taken him up on the suggestion, though that didn’t stop the tweets from coming.

Respect u a real one ✊. Happy 4th https://t.co/KW1NpsKm3B — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 4, 2021

Devin Bush Shared a Very Disconcerting Cat Video

The tweet that seems certain to get the most attention, though, is one with the comment: “The only time I seen a cat not land on its feet omg!!”

It includes a video from 2015, one that shows a cat falling from a height of approximately 10 stories, in what appears to be a hotel atrium, as workers attempt to corral it.

It’s not clear whether the cat survived the fall.

The tweet prompted a long string of critical replies, many from Steelers fans who say Bush has lost their support.

@SteelersFanTN wrote: Unfollowing…anyone that would find this entertaining can “stay tf from around me,” a reference to a tweet Bush sent last week, one in which he was critical of TikTok users, telling them to ‘Stay tf’ (away from me).

Steelers Teammates React

Several of Devin Bush’s teammates who are also active on social media couldn’t help but notice his tweets.

Offensive tackle Zach Banner said: “The min @_DBush11 lands back in the 412 I’m confiscating his phone lol…”

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson echoed that thought, which seems an effort to get Bush to stop tweeting, framed as a lighthearted suggestion.

But Bush didn’t take the hint:

😂😂😂 bro don’t do that. Not cool https://t.co/LZ0RIVXnlt — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 4, 2021

Another Headache for Mike Tomlin?

At this point, it would not be a surprise if Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has to answer questions regarding Devin Bush’s social media activity.

Recall that earlier this month, Bush seemed to disparage NFL fans (and media) when he replied to a tweet by Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, saying, “We the Ones Winning,” because even in the face of controversy, they are winning from a financial perspective.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear if Bush will be 100% ready to go when training camp opens later this month.

The former first-round pick—now entering his third season—is in the process of recovering from the torn ACL he suffered against the Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2020. The injury left a significant hole in the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense, despite the fact that backup Robert Spillane did an admirable job replacing Bush, earning national attention for stonewalling Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry at the goal line during a game last October.

Bush was selected No. 10 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan. Thus far in his career he has played in 21 games, responsible for 135 total tackles (88 solo), along with two interceptions, two sacks, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

