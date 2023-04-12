Steelers, Buccaneers Urged to Pull Off Blockbuster Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the early part of the offseason adding pieces to their offensive line and linebacker cores. But the shuffling at those two positions for Pittsburgh may still not be done.

At least it wouldn’t be if NFL Network’s Chad Forbes had anything to say about it.

Forbes proposed the Steelers trading starting right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for linebacker Devin White. To set up the trade, Forbes is also calling for Pittsburgh to draft a right tackle replacement for Okorafor in the first round.

Say #Steelers draft a Right Tackle Rd 1 Trade Chukwuma Okorafor & a pick for Devin White? Chuk's $4M Guaranteed on '23 compensation Steelers can also sign Isaiah Wynn post draft to compete with Dan Moore Interested if Steelers trade from interior group (Kevin Dotson or James… — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) April 11, 2023

White to the Steelers gained some steam among fans on Twitter when the linebacker requested a trade from the Buccaneers on April 11. White is entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

Okorafor has two years remaining on the three-year extension he signed last offseason.

Steelers to Draft Right Tackle in First Round?

Forbes’ proposed blockbuster deal probably won’t be put into motion unless the Steelers target a right tackle in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. That, though, may be the most likely aspect of Forbes’ scenario.

The Steelers have been connected to several rookies at different position groups, including even wide receiver, with their first-round pick. But the most popular choice for Pittsburgh in first-round mock drafts this offseason has been offensive tackle.

NFL.com’s Adam Rank projected the Steelers to select Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. in his latest mock draft. Sports Illustrated’s Noah Strackbein also predicted the Steelers to draft Johnson but to make a trade with the Chicago Bears to move up the draft board to get him.

Trading up in the first round, especially to No. 9 where the Bears currently sit, has become a popular rumor in the media. Doing that would give the Steelers a better chance at landing one of the top offensive tackles in the class.

In addition to Johnson, the Steelers have been often connected to Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones in mock drafts.

Whether through a trade or not, getting a tackle early is essential for Forbes’ proposed plan.

Steelers’ Remaining Need at Linebacker

The other part of Forbes’ tweeted scenario is actually more complicated. Even if the Steelers land a tackle, the team would have to be confident in the rookie that he can start immediate in order to make Okorafor expendable.

Furthermore, the Steelers have already spent $25 million this offseason at linebacker, signing veterans Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. Not that White wouldn’t be another upgrade, but at what cost?

White will count as a $11.7 million cap hit for the 2023 season. That’s more than the amount of cap room the Steelers have remaining, and the bonus part of Okorafor’s contract would stay on Pittsburgh’s salary cap space even after a trade.

In addition to those financial questions, it’s not likely that the Steelers would trade for White without the intention of signing him long term.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported that White is requesting a trade because of his growing frustrations in contract negotiations with the Buccaneers. He’s not signed beyond this season.

His supposed frustrations won’t get any better if he moves to Pittsburgh without a new contract in place shortly thereafter. It’s worth wondering if the Steelers want to acquire that type of scenario with players such as linebacker Alex Highsmith, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth due for extensions soon.

The Steelers would be wise to pursue any transaction that could potentially improve their roster this offseason. But there are admittedly a lot of moving parts to Forbes’ proposed trade.