Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Breaks Silence After Grim Injury vs. Raiders

On the final play of the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson sustained a knee injury, and the news doesn’t sound good.

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Johnson posted an ominous update on his Instagram story: “Appreciate everyone for the checkups! The comeback gone be even greater.”

Using the word “comeback,” Johnson alludes the injury being long-term. Johnson led the team in receiving yards last season and an extended period without him would be a major hit to an already struggling Steelers offense.

From Diontae Johnson’s IG ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DwZRH30Jex — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 20, 2021

We should know the extent of Johnson’s injury on Tuesday, September 21 when Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has his weekly press conference.