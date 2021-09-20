Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Breaks Silence After Grim Injury vs. Raiders

On the final play of the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson sustained a knee injury, and the news doesn’t sound good.
Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Johnson posted an ominous update on his Instagram story: “Appreciate everyone for the checkups! The comeback gone be even greater.”
Using the word “comeback,” Johnson alludes the injury being long-term. Johnson led the team in receiving yards last season and an extended period without him would be a major hit to an already struggling Steelers offense.
We should know the extent of Johnson’s injury on Tuesday, September 21 when Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has his weekly press conference.
